At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our home equity reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, different types of home equity options and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a borrower or homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Negative equity occurs when your home’s value sinks below the amount you owe on it (from your mortgage or other home loans).

Having negative equity can make it difficult to sell or refinance your home.

You can’t immediately reverse negative equity, but there are ways to emerge from it: increasing mortgage payments or upgrading your home as you wait for the market to improve.

When you buy a home, you expect it to increase in value over time. But what if it does the opposite? If it depreciates, you might end up being in a state of negative equity. Let’s look at how this condition — aka being upside down or underwater — might occur and what you can do if it does.

What does it mean to have negative equity?

What we think of as home equity (and commonly just call “equity”) is technically positive equity. Essentially, positive equity represents the amount of the home you own outright — that you paid for with cash, as opposed to borrowed funds.

When you buy a home, the amount of your down payment is immediate positive equity in the home. Then, as you make mortgage payments, your ownership stake — aka your equity — in the home gets larger each month, and your lender’s gets smaller. Ideally, your home will also appreciate (increase in value) during this time.

Home equity is determined by taking the appraised value of your property and subtracting your outstanding mortgage balance. The higher it is, the more positive equity you’ve built up in your home and the closer you are to paying off your mortgage.

But say the number works out to be below zero: Your home appraises for less than your mortgage balance. This depreciation can happen during periods of economic downturn or when real estate markets abruptly slow down, causing property values to plummet. As a result, you end up owing more on your home than it’s worth, and your ownership stake is nil. You have negative equity, sometimes referred to as being underwater or upside-down on a mortgage.

How to calculate negative equity

To figure out if your home is in negative equity, start by determining the current market value of your property. Then, check your latest mortgage statement to find your remaining balance. Subtract it from your home’s value, and that, roughly, is the amount of equity you possess.

Home Equity For example, let’s say that your current mortgage loan balance is $360,000. But your home is only worth $300,000. In that case, you would have negative equity of $60,000.

Causes of negative equity

You could end up underwater for several reasons, ranging from economic shifts to individual choices. Let’s dig into the most common.

Economic downturns

Widespread negative equity is typically the result of a significant economic disturbance, like a recession or depression, or an abrupt bursting of a housing bubble (a sharp, speculative spiraling of home prices). When property values decreased by one-third during the Great Recession, for example, many homeowners across the U.S. became upside-down on their mortgages. In fact, the recession had been kicked off by real estate: the subprime mortgage crisis of 2006-07, in which widespread defaults on home loans precipitated problems throughout the financial industry and eventually the economy. Though the Great Recession technically lasted until 2009, it took several more years for residential real estate values to fully recover from their 33 percent plunge.

Housing market depressions or recessions can also happen on a more local level, throughout a state or a city, if there’s a blow to the regional economy or a natural disaster that hurts property values.

Personal financial choices

On an individual level, there are several scenarios in which negative equity can occur, including:

Making a small down payment (or no down payment at all) and housing prices fall shortly after you move in

Falling behind on mortgage payments

Borrowing against your equity — for example, by taking out a big home equity loan or home equity line of credit — and then experiencing a drop in property values

Impact of negative equity

So, what does negative equity mean for a homeowner? Scary as it sounds, it might actually mean nothing. “For the most part, negative equity isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as long as you’re not planning on selling or refinancing the home in the near future,” says Ken Sisson, a Los Angeles-based Realtor and associate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in Studio City, Calif.

If you’re going to stay in your home long-term and can keep making your full mortgage payments on-time, negative equity shouldn’t impact your credit or affect your finances in any way, really. But if you need to sell your home, it could put you at an economic disadvantage.

If you want to sell

When a home changes hands, the old homeowner must pay off their current mortgage, and most people need the proceeds from the sale to do so. But with negative equity, you’ll fall short. “In that case, the amount you’ll get from selling your property won’t be enough to meet your mortgage payments, and you will have to pay back the additional balance on the mortgage,” says Brady Bridges, broker/owner of Reside Real Estate in Fort Worth, TX. “To settle the full amount, you might need to touch your savings or sell another valuable asset.”

If you can’t afford to pay the difference between your current home value and remaining mortgage balance, you may need to ask your lender if they’ll consider a short sale. Under this arrangement, you’ll sell your home for whatever it’ll fetch and put the money toward your mortgage (even though it won’t cover the entire home loan). Then, your loan provider forgives the remaining balance.

As a homeowner, you should try to avoid a short sale if possible. The lender is taking a loss and so are you — it’s like selling stock shares for less than the price you paid for them. Even though you won’t be in debt to your lender, a short sale can hurt your credit score and doesn’t let you realize any profit from your home sale.

If you want to borrow more

If you’re underwater, refinancing is also challenging because lenders usually won’t let you borrow money without any equity in your home. And of course you can forget about taking out home equity loans, HELOCs or any other house-secured debt. Instead, you may need to wait until your home value increases or until you’ve re-paid enough of your loan to reach positive equity again.

Negative equity isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as long as you’re not planning on selling or refinancing in the near future. — Ken Sisson Realtor and associate broker, Coldwell Banker Realty

How to avoid negative equity

Going into negative equity isn’t always within your control (you can’t predict the ups and downs of the local real estate scene, after all), but there are some ways to protect yourself from it. Here are a few strategies to avoid going underwater:

When buying a home, shop within your budget, and don’t take on a bigger mortgage than you can afford or really need.

Make a larger down payment to get a bigger slice of equity upfront.

Prepay your mortgage to build equity more quickly.

Invest in your home, with strategic renovation projects that will increase its resale value, like additional bathrooms or upgraded ktichens.

How to manage negative equity

Unfortunately, you can’t immediately reverse negative equity — not without some windfall that lets you immediately settle your mortgage, anyway. But there are ways to get out of it slowly.

The most straightforward option is to ride out the market downturn until property values rise again (real estate does tend to appreciate in the long run). Continue to make mortgage payments and build your home equity. If your lender allows it, you might also consider making additional payments to reduce your loan principal even faster.

While you’re doing that, you can also work it from the opposite end, by enhancing your property value. You don’t want to incur a lot of fresh debt, of course, but there are a lot of improvements that are fairly low in cost but big in ROI (return on investment): installing or repairing hardwood floors, upgrading garage or front doors, swapping out your old appliances, and sprucing up your outdoor spaces are all great ways to boost the appeal and monetary value of your property. At the very least, invest in regular maintenance and upkeep. Unless it’s a super-hot seller’s market, the shoddy condition of an individual home can cancel out a general appreciation in home prices.

At the very least, invest in regular maintenance and upkeep. Unless it’s a super-hot seller’s market, the shoddy condition of an individual home can cancel out a general appreciation in home prices.

FAQ about negative equity