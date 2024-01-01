Get educated

Getting informed before you start the homebuying process empowers you to make savvier financial decisions. For instance, once your understand how your credit score affects the cost of your mortgage, you might decide to wait six months or a year before buying so you can get a better rate.

In addition to timing your purchase, our Homebuying Guide will teach you how to save for a house, how to boost your credit score, and how much house you can really afford. Once you’re informed and educated, you’ll be empowered to move on to the next step in the homebuying process—finding your dream home.

