Small Business Saturday 2023
Coming Nov. 25 — Whether you’re a business owner or manager prepping for the rush, or a shopper on a mission to maximize your holiday dollars, we’ve got the latest tips and insights to help you make the most of Small Business Saturday and beyond.
Tips for small business owners
Managing a business is no easy feat. Read on for some key resources to help set your business up for success this season.
Learn from small business owners like you
What does it take to run a small business? The small business owners we interviewed focus on these key areas:
CommunityJen McPherson of McPherson Local and Johanna C. Dominguez of Put a Plant On It support local charities, which helps to build connections in their tight-knit communities.
Customer serviceTo avoid bad reviews and lost sales, Kaleb George of Kainos Leather believes in going above and beyond for the customer.
Social mediaThe teams at McPherson Local and Put a Plant On it post regularly on several social media channels to engage with customers and increase brand awareness.
Bankrate's Ted Rossman shares what small business owners need to know for 2023
Best small-business loans
Best small-business credit cards
Small business owner spotlight
'Small business is the true heart of a community.' McPherson Local's quest to showcase Michigan-made products
Exclusive insights from our expert analysts
96% of Holiday Shoppers Believe Small Businesses Provide a Better Shopping Experience
Shop small this holiday season
Small businesses are the cornerstones of many communities. Shop small this holiday season to support them while saving big and earning rewards.
How to support small businesses
Ready to start shopping small? The Bankrate team has pulled together our top tips for getting the most out of Small Business Saturday.
Budget ahead for Small Business SaturdayHoliday deals are kicking off earlier and earlier each year. But before you spend your entire holiday budget, set some aside to support small businesses on their big day.
Use your rewards cardsMap your small business spending to your cards’ rewards categories. If you get points back for dining, for example, use your card to support a small restaurant this holiday season.
Work on a new sign-up bonusIf you’re in the market for a new credit card, consider one with a sign-up bonus. Once you’re approved, use your holiday shopping — including Small Business Saturday purchases — to meet your required spend.
Local business shopping guides
Shop Small: 15 local Florida brands you must try
Where to shop small in Richmond, Virginia
The latest on Small Business Saturday
How to accept credit card payments as a business
Should your small business accept credit cards? The benefits likely outweigh the fees.7 min read Mar 01, 2024
4 perks of having business and personal cards from the same issuer
Having both personal and business cards with the same issuer has advantages.3 min read Feb 08, 2024
5 lesser-known business credit card perks
Business cards come with plenty of benefits, including ones you don’t know about.4 min read Jan 12, 2024
A small-business owner’s guide to credit card rewards
Business credit cards can be quite lucrative with the right spending strategy.5 min read Dec 21, 2023
Best business credit cards for travel
The best cards for business travelers can make the journey more comfortable, more affordable and even more luxurious.13 min read Dec 19, 2023
Am I personally responsible for my business credit card?
Learn whether you’re personally responsible for your business credit card debt.5 min read Dec 08, 2023
When it’s time to get a business credit card for your side hustle
If you need to finance a side business, business credit cards could serve you well.6 min read Nov 27, 2023
Business line of credit vs. business credit cards
A business line of credit can offer more funds and can be more difficult to obtain.4 min read Nov 24, 2023