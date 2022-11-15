Small Business Saturday 2023

Coming Nov. 25 — Whether you’re a business owner or manager prepping for the rush, or a shopper on a mission to maximize your holiday dollars, we’ve got the latest tips and insights to help you make the most of Small Business Saturday and beyond.

Prepping for the rush

Tips for small business owners

Managing a business is no easy feat. Read on for some key resources to help set your business up for success this season.

Learn from small business owners like you

What does it take to run a small business? The small business owners we interviewed focus on these key areas: 

    Community
    Jen McPherson of McPherson Local and Johanna C. Dominguez of Put a Plant On It support local charities, which helps to build connections in their tight-knit communities.
    Customer service
    To avoid bad reviews and lost sales, Kaleb George of Kainos Leather believes in going above and beyond for the customer.
    Social media
    The teams at McPherson Local and Put a Plant On it post regularly on several social media channels to engage with customers and increase brand awareness.

Bankrate's Ted Rossman shares what small business owners need to know for 2023

GET YOUR BUSINESS READY FOR THE RUSH

Small business owner spotlight

Exclusive insights from our expert analysts

“Small business owners can stand out by hosting and participating in events, showcasing their local knowledge and customer service, and delighting customers with unique gift ideas.”

– Ted Rossman

96% of Holiday Shoppers Believe Small Businesses Provide a Better Shopping Experience

New Bankrate data finds that 90 percent of U.S. adults (96 percent of holiday shoppers) believe small businesses provide a better shopping experience than large businesses in at least one area, including offering unique gift ideas, better customer service and fostering a sense of community.
Read the survey
Show support — and save

Shop small this holiday season

Small businesses are the cornerstones of many communities. Shop small this holiday season to support them while saving big and earning rewards.

How to support small businesses

Ready to start shopping small? The Bankrate team has pulled together our top tips for getting the most out of Small Business Saturday.

Quick tips for SBS shopping
    Budget ahead for Small Business Saturday
    Holiday deals are kicking off earlier and earlier each year. But before you spend your entire holiday budget, set some aside to support small businesses on their big day.
    Use your rewards cards
    Map your small business spending to your cards’ rewards categories. If you get points back for dining, for example, use your card to support a small restaurant this holiday season.
    Work on a new sign-up bonus
    If you’re in the market for a new credit card, consider one with a sign-up bonus. Once you’re approved, use your holiday shopping — including Small Business Saturday purchases — to meet your required spend.

