Wells Fargo Platinum card review: Intriguingly low interest, but it's time to upgrade

Unless it’s key to your credit score, it’s worth upgrading this long-obsolete card to a stronger option.

Garrett Yarbrough
Courtney Mihocik
 7 min
Snapshot

4.0

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of Wells Fargo Platinum card

Wells Fargo Platinum card
*

4.0
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening

Purchase intro APR

Regular APR

N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

The information about Wells Fargo Platinum card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. The Wells Fargo Platinum card is no longer available.

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

As of Oct. 4, 2021, the Wells Fargo Platinum card has been retired in favor of the issuer’s balance transfer card: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. Fortunately, the Reflect is a major step up and stands as the best Wells Fargo card for balance transfers regardless, offering top-tier intro APRs and competitive terms compared to rival cards.

Wells Fargo Platinum card overview

The Wells Fargo Platinum card doesn’t offer any rewards, but it could still be an incredibly valuable addition to your wallet. That’s because you can take advantage of a generous 0 percent intro APR on both purchases from account opening and qualifying balance transfers for a full 18 months, after which you’ll pay a 16.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable APR.

Using your card during this time gives you the opportunity to make a large purchase and spread out the payments over time without any interest charges, or to consolidate other high-interest debts you have. Just keep in mind that an intro 3 percent balance transfer fee (minimum $5) applies to balances you transfer to your new Wells Fargo Platinum Card within 120 days of account opening. After that, the balance transfer fee goes up to 5 percent (minimum $5).

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • This card does not offer rewards, which is typical of balance transfer cards

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% intro APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 18 months
    • 0 percent intro APR on qualifying balance transfers for 18 months
    • 16.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable ongoing APR

    Expert Appraisal: Good

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fee
    • 3 percent balance transfer fee within the first 120 days, then 5 percent ($5 minimum)
    • Up to $40 late and/or returned payment fee

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

  • Other cardholder perks

    • Cellphone protection (up to $600 per claim minus a $25 deductible, up to two claims per year)
    • Visa travel benefits like 24/7 roadside dispatch assistance, auto rental collision damage waiver coverage and travel and emergency assistance services
    • My Wells Fargo Deals

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive

Alternatives to the Wells Fargo Platinum

When choosing a balance transfer card, it’s crucial to consider the length of their offers, fees they charge and any valuable benefits beyond the intro APR. Although you can no longer apply to the Wells Fargo Platinum card, here are a few top-notch cards that focus on strong intro APRs.

Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card
Bankrate Score
4.3
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card
Bankrate Score
4.2
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash back
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Wells Fargo Platinum card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The card doesn’t charge an annual fee, so it doesn’t have extra costs to stay in your wallet

  • Checkmark

    Provides cellphone protection against qualifying theft or damage if you pay your monthly cellphone bill with the card (up to $600 per claim, $25 deductible, up to two claims per year)

  • Checkmark

    It’s a stronger low-interest credit card than many other popular credit cards currently available

Cons

  • Since this card doesn’t earn rewards and the intro APRs have expired, there isn’t much incentive to using the card

  • If you need to transfer your balance from this card, you can’t transfer it to the superior Wells Fargo Reflect card

  • The ongoing interest rate isn’t much lower than that of several strong rewards cards currently available

Best cards to pair with the Wells Fargo Platinum

If you’re planning on keeping the Wells Fargo Platinum card, it’s primary function should probably be as a low-interest card in case you need a little more time to pay off a purchase — although we don’t recommend carrying a balance without a zero-interest offer if you can help it.

This opens the door to choosing any credit card that best fits your needs, since the Wells Fargo Platinum doesn’t have any features that encourage you to pair it with another Wells Fargo card. You may consider a rewards card if you no longer have a balance to pay off. If you’re not sure where to start, Bankrate’s handy Spender Type tool could guide you in the right direction.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Wells Fargo Platinum card worth keeping?

Considering there isn’t a rewards program or other unique legacy perks to keep the Wells Fargo Platinum Card relevant after its intro APR offers expired, there isn’t much reason to hold onto this card anymore except as a decently low-interest card.

Prospective applicants searching for a balance transfer card should look into the top-notch Wells Fargo Reflect card. If you have the Platinum card, though, you might want to consider upgrading it to the Wells Fargo Active Cash, a different Wells Fargo rewards card with or another outside card that suits your spending habits.

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.

While balance transfer and low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards. 

Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of balance transfer and tailored our ratings accordingly. 

We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up against those of other cards in its category. 

Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best zero interest credit cards
Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers. After regularly featuring his credit card, credit monitoring and identity theft analysis on NextAdvisor.com, he joined the CreditCards.com and Bankrate teams as a staff writer to develop product reviews and comprehensive credit card guides focused on cash back, credit scores and card offers.

