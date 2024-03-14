Why you might want a different credit card

Despite the lack of interest, there are several issues with the card that prevent it from being a good choice for most cardholders.

Rewards: No additional value on this card despite the credit requirements

The glaring sore spot with the Clear Platinum Visa Credit Card with $2,000 Credit Limit is its credit requirements. Despite carrying no rewards or welcome offers and otherwise appearing like a credit-building card, this card is only available to people with good to excellent credit scores.

While we’re sure there’s someone out there with excellent credit who might enjoy a credit card that doesn’t charge interest, we expect more from cards that sport such high requirements. Having at least a good credit score already qualifies you for plenty of strong credit cards, varying from cash back and travel rewards cards to intro APR cards. All of these types of cards can bring much more value to your wallet for the credit requirements than the Clear Platinum Visa. And if you have good to excellent credit, you’re probably already adept at using credit cards and sticking to best practices — including avoiding interest by paying your balance in full each statement period.

Monthly fee: A significant and unavoidable annual cost

In exchange for not charging interest on a carried balance, TD Bank charges a $20 monthly fee to use the card along with a $50 minimum if you’re carrying a balance. On the bright side, it’s easy to keep track of exactly how much extra you’re going to pay for not paying your card balance.

But once you’ve paid down your balance, you’ll still have to pay that $20 each month, even if you have no charges to your account. This is a stark difference from a standard no-annual-fee credit card: once you’ve paid off your balance on one, you have no other ongoing fees to worry about.

The Clear Platinum Visa’s ongoing monthly fee muddies the waters on just how useful the card is from an interest-saving perspective. A few tweaks to the card’s credit line or required credit score could’ve made this fee less of an issue.

Card features: Lacking for a card that requires strong credit

What you see is what you get with the Clear Platinum Visa Credit Card with $2,000 Credit Limit. There are no unique card benefits aside from cell phone protection and the features you receive from the card’s status as a Visa card.

Many cards that require good to excellent credit will add additional value to their card in the form of statement credits, exclusive offers or concierge services. It’s a strange choice for TD Bank to include no such perks despite the card’s credit requirements and monthly fee.