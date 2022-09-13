Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Card
*The information about the Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
*
*The information about the Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro offer
1X - 3X
Rewards rate
Earn 1 Star per $2 you spend at grocery stores, on local transit and commuting, and on internet, cable, and phone services. Earn up to 3 Stars per $1 spent at Starbucks stores: 1 Star per $1 when digitally loading your Starbucks Card® with your Starbucks Rewards Visa Card (excludes money added at the register), plus 2 Stars per $1 spent when that Starbucks Card is used to pay at Starbucks stores. Earn 1 Star per $4 you spend outside of Starbucks stores.
Annual fee
Regular APR