Miles & More® World Elite Mastercard review

Written by
Robin Saks Frankel
Edited by
Bankrate Staff
 /  3 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.4

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of Miles & More&reg; World Elite Mastercard&reg;

Miles & More® World Elite Mastercard®

*
4.4
Bankrate score
Info
N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

1 mile - 2 miles

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Editor’s note: Some of the offers on this page may be expired. Check out our Best Credit Cards page for the most up-to-date offers for our favorite credit cards.

Miles & More® World Elite Mastercard overview

If you travel to Europe at least once a year or would like to start, the Miles & More World Elite Mastercard comes packed with perks and benefits to help you get there. Most notably, after making your first purchase with the card, you’ll qualify for a companion pass and receive one every year on your card anniversary.

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: Earn 2 award miles per $1 spent on ticket purchases directly from Miles & More integrated airline partners Earn 1 award mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
  • Annual fee: $89
  • Intro bonus: Earn 50,000 award miles after spending $3,000 in purchases within the first 90 days and payment of the annual fee.
  • Regular APR: 15.99%, 19.99% or 24.99% variable APR based on your creditworthiness.

Review

The Barclaycard-issued Miles & More World Elite Mastercard has the same rewards structure as many other co-branded airline cards. It pays 2 award miles per $1 on flights booked directly with Miles & More airline partners. This includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Swiss, and all 28 Star Alliance airlines. Although the card has an annual fee of $89, if you fly a lot within Europe this could work out well for you.

The card’s annual companion is good for a round-trip Economy class ticket departing from the U.S. to either Europe, the Middle East, Africa or the Far East on any Lufthansa-operated flight. It’s a guaranteed two-for-the-price-of-one ticket abroad every year (although you do still have to pay taxes and fees like with any other companion fare offer). Sounds wonderful right?

While the companion ticket could save you hundreds of dollars each year, you’ll have to allow for some flexibility. For one, you can only book a paid flight with a fare base code of H, M, Y, & B class to be eligible to use the companion pass. Not every economy class ticket will fall under one of those fare codes and you could possibly end up paying more for your ticket than someone who books a ticket under a different fare class. Further complicating matters, you can only book your paid ticket and the companion fare by calling Lufthansa’s Miles & More Companion Ticket Service number.

The sign-up bonus with this card is where it really shines. Earn up to 50,000 award miles – 20,000 bonus miles when you make an initial purchase and pay the annual fee, and an additional 30,000 award miles after you make $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days. Round-trip economy award flights start at 50,000 miles and a one-way upgrade from economy class to business is also 50,000 miles, so this bonus could be worth several hundred dollars depending on how you use it. You can use the miles on any of the Miles & More airline partners.

It’s important to note that the companion fare ticket cannot be upgraded using miles.

At Bankrate we tend to favor cards that offer more flexible rewards. Cards like the Barclaycard Arrival Plus, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offer similar annual fees but far greater flexibility in earning and redeeming miles. They don’t offer a companion fare every year so you’d have to crunch the numbers to see what best fits your travel patterns.

Who should get this card

Someone who flies frequently to and within Europe, and wants to earn miles for flight upgrades and get a free round-trip companion ticket every year.

Fees and APR

  • There’s an $89 annual fee.
  • The variable APR on purchases is 16.99% or 25.99%, based on creditworthiness.
  • This card has an introductory 0% APR offer on balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. After that it’s a variable 16.99% or 25.99%.
  • There are no foreign transaction fees.
  • Balance transfers are subject to a charge of 5% of the amount being transferred.

Extras, perks and using points

Cardholders receive two complimentary Lufthansa Business Lounge vouchers every year, a perk typically reserved for either first class ticket holders or those with elite flyer status.

This card comes with World Elite Mastercard benefits, which include travel and auto insurances and protections. Other perks include concierge service, and discounts on select services including car rentals, hotels and cruises.

In addition to booking flights, you can also use your miles to upgrade your flight, pay for partner hotels and car rentals, and shop online. There is no fee to redeem your miles but you have to have enough miles to cover the total amount. You cannot pay with a combination of points and miles.

Compare the best airline credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.