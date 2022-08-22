A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards Rate : Earn 3 percent back in a category of your choosing among gas, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, online shopping, cable, internet, streaming, phone services, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement/furnishings, 2 percent back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases; 2 percent and 3 percent categories are capped on the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter, after which you’ll earn 1 percent back

: $200 cash bonus when you spend $1,000 on your card within 90 days of account opening Annual Fee: $0

$0 Purchase Intro APR : 0 percent for 15 billing cycles

: 0 percent for billing cycles Balance Transfer Intro APR: 0 percent for 15 billing cycles for balances transferred within 60 days of opening your account. A 3% fee applies to all balance transfers.

Current sign-up bonus

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students offers an initial bonus that should be relatively easy for most people to earn. Once you sign up, you’ll earn a cash bonus of $200 when you spend $1,000 on your card within 90 days of account opening. That only works out to around $334 in spending per month during that time, which should be easy to reach if you use your credit card for regular purchases and bills.

Generally speaking, this offer is generous when compared to other student credit cards, many of which don’t offer a sign-up bonus at all.

Earning rewards

The Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students offers a tiered earning structure that makes it unique among student credit cards. Best of all, you actually get to pick the category you earn the most in each quarter of the year.

Earning cash back

When you sign up for this card, you’ll earn 3 percent back in a category of your choosing among gas, EV charging stations, online shopping, cable, internet, streaming, phone services, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement/furnishings. You’ll also earn 2 percent back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases.

However, you should note that the 2 percent and 3 percent bonus rewards only apply to the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter, after which you’ll earn 1 percent back.

Redeeming cash back

As a cash back credit card, the Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students comes with a fairly limited selection of redemption options. You can redeem your rewards for cash back in any amount as statement credits made to your credit card account, for a deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or into an eligible account with Merrill, such as a 529 college savings account.

The main benefit you’ll receive with the Bank of America Cash Rewards for Students is the ability to earn rewards on your spending. Not only will you earn 1 to 3 percent back on your purchases, but you’ll also be eligible for an initial bonus of $200 when you spend just $1,000 on your card within 90 days of account opening.