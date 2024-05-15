Best credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement
Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to expedite the customs and immigration process upon arrival in the United States. This benefit can save a lot of time after a long trip home.
Signing up for Global Entry also gets you TSA PreCheck membership, which allows you to use expedited security lines at U.S. airports. While these memberships aren’t free, many popular travel credit cards include a statement credit towards application fees in either program. Once approved for a credit card with this perk, you can use the card to pay for either membership the issuer will reimburse you automatically. Here are some of our top choices for credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement.
Comparing the best credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement
Some of the top travel credit cards include a $100 statement credit to cover the application costs for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership once every four years. Here is a comparison of our top choices:
|Card Name
|Best for
|Annual Fee
|Bankrate Score
|Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|Luxury travel
|$550
|5.0
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|Low annual fee
|$95
|4.9
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|Cardholder benefits
|$695
|4.8
|United℠ Explorer Card*
|Airline co-branded card
|$0 Intro for First Year, then $95.
|3.9
|IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card*
|Hotel co-branded card
|$99
|4.7
Top credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
The Platinum Card® from American Express
United℠ Explorer Card
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card
How to choose the best credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement
While Global Entry reimbursement is a valuable perk, it shouldn’t be the primary driver of your card choice. Make sure to compare the following card features to determine what card gives you the most value.
- Bonus categories: Compare the bonus categories offered with each card and whether they fit your everyday spending needs.
- Perks and benefits: A card’s perks and benefits can provide hundreds of dollars in value, provided you use them regularly.
- Welcome offers: Most of these cards provide excellent upfront value with their welcome offers. Make sure you can comfortably reach the spend requirements on a card’s welcome offer if it’s a deciding factor.
- Annual fee: Decide whether any credits or perks offer enough value to offset the annual fee. With solid card options at different fee levels, you shouldn’t feel pressured to apply for an expensive travel card if there’s a lower-cost card that better meets your needs.
- Reward redemptions: Examine the reward program of each card to see what redemption option gives you the most value. Things to consider are transfer partners, points and miles valuations, whether you can pool points with other cards or members, and other ways to use your points.
How to get a Global Entry fee waived with a credit card
There are a few steps involved in applying for Global Entry and the process may take up to a year to complete in some cases. Here is a typical timeline of the process and how to get your Global Entry fee waived.
Create a Trusted Traveler Programs account
Once you have a credit card that offers a Global Entry credit, you need to create a Trusted Travel Programs (TTP) account. When applying you’ll need to provide your full name and address, Social Security number, employment information and any information listed on your passport.
Pay the Global Entry fee with your credit card
Once you fill out your Trusted Travelers Programs account application, you’ll need to pay the fee to apply. To have the Global Entry fee reimbursed by your credit card, you must use the credit card that offers this perk to pay (no need to activate). Once you pay the $100 fee for Global Entry and submit your application, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will look over your application.
Set up an interview and get approved
If your application is conditionally approved, you must schedule an in-person interview if you’re new to the program. You can only complete your interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center, and these locations are not available in every major city. You can search for the closest enrollment center and set up your appointment.
Some paid services can monitor appointment availability by date or city. You can also opt for Enrollment on Arrival. This allows applicants who are conditionally approved to complete the interview process when arriving back in the United States from abroad at select domestic and international locations.
Watch for the fee credit
Whether approved for Global Entry or not, your credit card issuer will automatically apply your Global Entry fee credit to your account, usually within two billing cycles. You can use this benefit once every four years. Since Global Entry membership lasts for five years, you can use the credit from a single card to renew your membership every time. For additional friends or family members, you’ll need a card with the Global Entry benefit to cover each person.
Frequently asked questions
-
Global Entry is a government-backed program that allows you to submit your information and qualify for expedited security access when you arrive at U.S. airports after traveling overseas. This program lets you skip the regular customs and immigration lines and move through separate Global Entry lines with other Global Entry members, saving significant time upon your arrival in the United States.
-
Global Entry membership costs $100, compared to $85 for TSA PreCheck membership. Both memberships last for five years. However, Global Entry membership includes TSA PreCheck membership, so you can get a membership with both programs for one fee.
-
Global Entry applications can take up to a year to approve. However, most membership approvals happen on a much faster timeline. If you’ve already applied, you can log in to your Trusted Travelers Programs account to check the status anytime.
What’s next?
Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and to help budget for your next trip.
The bottom line
Signing up for Global Entry can save you valuable time and hassle when you return to the United States after traveling overseas. Many travel credit cards offer a statement credit towards application fees for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, making it smart to use a credit card with this perk to pay for the membership. But because many cards offer this benefit, you’ll want to consider all the features provided to determine the best option.
