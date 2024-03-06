Best Chase student credit cards
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
In college, many students may feel that using a debit card is safer or easier than using a credit card. But it would be wise for students to pay attention to their credit scores early on so they can set themselves up for financial success. By starting out with credit slowly, and by learning positive financial habits along the way, students have the potential to build a strong credit history and an impressive score — which will come in handy when they apply for an apartment or a loan.
While plenty of financial products exist to help students build credit from scratch, students who already have some credit history may be wondering which credit cards are available to them. While many card issuers like Discover and Capital One offer several credit cards for students, Chase has just one dedicated student credit card. However, it has some other credit cards that would work well for students, which we’ll explore below.
Comparing the best Chase student cards
|Card name
|Reward highlights
|Bankrate review score
|Chase Freedom® Student credit card
|
|3.4 / 5
|Chase Freedom Rise℠ Credit Card
|
|N/A
|Chase Freedom Unlimited®
|
|5 / 5
|
Chase Freedom Flex℠
|
|4.8 / 5
Top Chase student cards
Chase Freedom® Student credit card
Chase Freedom Rise Credit Card
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Chase Freedom Flex℠
How to choose a Chase credit card as a student
The best Chase credit card for students is the one that helps you reach your goals. These tips can help you figure out which option might work best for your wallet.
Read all of the terms and conditions
Each Chase card, like any credit card, comes with a unique set of terms and conditions. Look closely at details like added fees, interest rates and card perks and benefits. Aim to pick a card that fits well into your budget and your schedule and possesses the added features you want most.
Look for intro APR offers
If you have high interest debt to pay off or if you’re hoping to pay for a large purchase over time without paying interest — maybe you need to furnish your first apartment or you’re hoping to book a trip abroad next semester — you may want to look for a Chase credit card with a 0 percent introductory APR on purchases or balance transfers or both.
Decide on the type of rewards you want
If you want to earn rewards on your spending, see which cards offer a rewards structure that makes sense with your spending habits. If you spend a lot across a broad scope of categories, try choosing a flat-rate rewards card that will give you competitive earnings on every purchase. If you don’t mind tracking rotating categories and enrollment dates or you spend the most in a few select categories, choosing a bonus or rotating category rewards card may be what fits best.
Frequently asked questions
-
No, not every Chase card charges a foreign transaction fee. However, the Chase cards that do skip this added cost are often the issuer’s most premier travel rewards cards or co-branded travel cards.
-
The easiest Chase card to get as a student would likely be the Chase Freedom Rise Credit Card. It’s designed specifically for people just getting started with building credit, and offers competitive flat rewards and incentives for building a positive credit history.
-
Once you graduate, you don’t have to get rid of your student or starter credit card. In fact, if the card is the first line of credit you’ve opened, it’s likely better for your score to keep the account open and active to maintain the length of your credit history. You could also look to update your card to one that’s more rewarding and better suits your life beyond being a student.
The bottom line
Chase offers several credit cards that would work well for students who already have a good credit history. No-annual-fee cash back cards like the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Freedom Flex are wallet staples for many consumers, so you won’t need to worry about upgrading a student card once you graduate. And for students who are already in the market for an entry-level travel card, the Chase Sapphire Preferred could be worth considering, if they’re open to paying an annual fee.
*The information about the Chase Freedom® Student credit card and the Chase Freedom Rise℠ Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Related Articles
Best credit cards for students with no credit
Best credit cards with buy now, pay later options
Why you should have a 2% cash back card
Everything you need to know about balance transfer checks