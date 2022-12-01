Chase Freedom® Student credit card review: Solid intro to Ultimate Rewards

How the Chase Freedom Student card compares to other student cards

Although this can be one of the best Chase student cards in the right hands, it doesn’t make it a one-size-fits-all card for every college student. For students looking for higher rewards rates, there are other options that may fit your budding lifestyle.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.

Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! So you could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200. There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.

Chase Freedom Student card vs. The Discover it® Student Cash Back

While the Chase Freedom Student card is a solid choice for building credit and earning rewards, the Discover it® Student Cash Back offers a chance at more cash back while still charging no annual fee. You can earn 5 percent cash back in rotating categories upon enrollment (on up to $1,500 in purchases per quarter, then 1 percent back) and Discover will match all the rewards you have earned at the end of your first year.

Busier students may find this card to be a hassle when trying to keep up with Discover’s activation schedule. The Discover 2023 calendar could help you get a glimpse into the next quarter, but it doesn’t reveal the cash back categories for the full year. This can make it difficult to plan your spending ahead of time. Despite the category enrollment restriction for earning 5 percent cash back on select categories, you’ll still earn 1 percent back on all purchases, matching the Chase Freedom Student Unlimited card’s cash back rate.

It may also be easier to obtain the Discover it® Student Cash Back because it doesn’t require a credit history, Discover also offers a six month, 0 percent intro APR for new purchases and a six month, 10.99 percent intro APR on balance transfers then the standard variable APR of 18.24% - 27.24% applies, making this a great card if you have existing debt or large purchases coming up.

Chase Freedom Student card vs. The Journey Student Rewards from Capital One

Like the Chase Freedom Student, the Journey Student Rewards from Capital One earns unlimited 1 percent cash back on all purchases, but the Journey card boosts your rewards rate to 1.25 percent for one month after the card is paid on time. Additionally, with the Journey you can get 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply), making it a great option for students traveling abroad.

For all the Journey Student Rewards card offers with its boosted rewards rates, it lacks a welcome bonus and Chase’s $20 Good Standing bonus. If you’re to compare spending on both cards to determine which can be more rewarding, you’ll need to spend $8,000 in one year with the Journey card earning rewards at 1.25 percent back to break even with Chase’s $20 annual bonus. This is a substantial amount of credit card spending for a student just to earn an extra $20 for the year. The Chase Freedom Student Unlimited is the better pick because it doesn’t require a heavy amount of spending to reward responsible credit card use; it promotes financial responsibility regardless of spending with an upfront bonus.

Best cards to pair with Chase Freedom Student card

While you may want to stick with just one card for a while as you build credit and practice good financial habits, you could pair this card with another student card that offers boosted rewards in specific categories. The Discover it® Student Cash Back card could be a smart option as it offers a good variety of bonus categories that change every quarter. Pairing it with the Chase Freedom Student card could help you maximize your cash back earnings across a wider range of categories.