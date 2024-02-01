At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways American AAdvantage miles are worth around 1.0 cents apiece on average, according to Bankrate valuations.

You can use Loyalty Points to boost your AAdvantage status.

Miles can be earned from booking flights and other travel, as well as through shopping and dining.

The American Airlines AAdvantage rewards program allows you to earn miles from flying, credit card spending, eligible shopping and more, which you can then redeem for rewards like free flights, flight upgrades, vacation packages, and travel experiences.

Although you can’t redeem these miles directly for cash, you may be wondering how much are American Airlines miles worth? Read on to learn more about American Airlines miles value, how this value compares to similar programs and what you can get for your miles.

How much are American Airlines miles worth?

According to Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations, American AAdvantage miles are worth about [Points and miles – 15] apiece on average. However, the actual American Airlines points value you will get depends on how you use them.

For example, a one-way, Main Cabin flight from Las Vegas to Orlando in March might set you back about $224 if you paid in cash. If you paid in miles, that flight might cost 24,500 miles. With that flight, your American Airlines miles are worth about 0.9 cents per mile ($224 / 24,500 = $0.009).

However, a one-way, Main Cabin flight from Portland to New York in March might cost you $147 in cash and about 12,000 miles ($147 / 12,000 = $0.012). With this flight, each mile would be worth about 1.2 cents.

American Airlines miles vs. other airlines

Compared to other airline rewards programs, the average value of American Airlines miles is on the lower end. You may be able to get more value if you travel in a specific geographical area through a smaller carrier, but you will forgo the expansiveness that comes with a rewards program from one of the largest airlines in the world.

Airline rewards program Bankrate estimated value Source: Bankrate American Airlines AAdvantage 1.0 cents Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan 1.1 cents Delta SkyMiles [1.2 cents Frontier Miles 1.3 cents Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles 0.7 cents JetBlue TrueBlue 1.3 cents Southwest Rapid Rewards 1.5 cents Spirit Airlines Free Spirit 1.0 cents United MileagePlus 0.9 cents Virgin Atlantic Flying Club 2.6 cents

What’s the value of AA Loyalty Points?

In 2022, American Airlines discontinued its old status miles system and launched the Loyalty Point Rewards program. You earn one Loyalty Point for every one AAdvantage mile you earn.

The Loyalty Point Rewards feature is how you earn AAdvantage status, and status is how you can boost your airline experience overall or earn more rewards with each trip. The Loyalty Points both accumulate toward earning status – AAdvantage Gold at 40,000 points, Platinum at 75,000 points, Platinum Pro at 125,000 and Executive Platinum at 200,000 — and offer you a reward when you earn a certain amount. Rewards start at 15,000 points.

Beginning in 2024, you can also use Loyalty Points to further your progress toward AAdvantage status.

15,000 level: 1,000 Loyalty Points

1,000 Loyalty Points 175,000 level: 5,000 Loyalty Points

5,000 Loyalty Points 250,000 level: 15,000 Loyalty Points per reward choice (two available)

The higher your AAdvantage status, the more rewards you earn for each of your flights. That’s in addition, of course, to the other perks and benefits that come with airline status, ranging from priority boarding to free checked bags and more.

How to redeem American Airlines miles

AAdvantage miles can be redeemed for American Airlines flights, flights on partner airlines, flight upgrades, an Admirals Club membership, travel experiences, rental cars, hotel bookings, vacation packages and charitable donations. To redeem your miles, head to the American Airlines website and log in to your account. It should be noted that instructions will differ depending on your redemption method.

When is the best time to redeem American Airlines miles?

Although redemption values will vary no matter the method you choose, you may get more value from your miles when you redeem them for flights during off-peak seasons or to off-peak destinations. You may also get more value from your miles by redeeming them with American’s partner airlines. Otherwise, pay attention to American Airlines’ MileSAAver, AAnytime and Web Special awards to get flights for fewer miles.

Best credit cards for earning American Airlines miles

If you want to boost your ability to earn miles with the airline, you should consider getting one of American Airlines’ rewards credit cards. The airline has several credit cards to choose from, all of which are currently issued by Citi. Here are a few cards to consider:

American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card details Caret Down

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Card details Caret Down

CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® Card details Caret Down

Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® Card details Caret Down

Additional ways to earn American Airlines miles

You can earn frequent flyer miles through more than just booking flights or spending on a co-branded credit card. One of the most attractive components of the American AAdvantage program is that there are numerous ways to earn miles.

Booking flights. Traveling with American Airlines, American Eagle, oneworld airlines and partner airlines accrues miles.

Traveling with American Airlines, American Eagle, oneworld airlines and partner airlines accrues miles. Other travel bookings. You can accumulate miles by booking cars, hotels, vacation packages, and cruises.

You can accumulate miles by booking cars, hotels, vacation packages, and cruises. Get creative with miles. Boost your mileage balance by buying or gifting miles. You can also take advantage of the Mileage Multiplier to increase your balance with bonus miles on eligible flights.

Boost your mileage balance by buying or gifting miles. You can also take advantage of the Mileage Multiplier to increase your balance with bonus miles on eligible flights. Dining and partner offers. Earn miles through partner offers, AAdvantage eShopping at over 1,200 online stores, and personalized offers with SimplyMiles. You also earn when dining with linked cards through the American Airlines AAdvantage Dining program.

The bottom line

You’ll have a lot of flexibility with this program when it comes to earning and redeeming miles, but the value of your American Airlines miles will vary based on what you’re looking to redeem your miles for. Still, for the most part, the program’s value, perks and rewards compare favorably to many other airlines’ offerings.

*Issuer-required disclosure

Information about the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp®, Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® and Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.