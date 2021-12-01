A deeper look into the current card offer

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® offers 4X miles for eligible American Airlines purchases, 10X miles on eligible car rentals booked through aa.com/cars, 10X miles on eligible hotels booked through aa.com/hotels and 4X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases. You can also boost your rewards rate on American Airlines purchases to 5X miles for the remainder of the year after you spend $150,000 in purchases in a calendar year. All other purchases earn 1X miles.

While the card’s ongoing rewards rate for AA purchases is impressive, It doesn't offer much everyday rewards value since purchases like groceries, dining and gas would only earn 1X miles.

You’ll also have a chance at a 70,000-mile sign-up bonus, available after you spend $7,000 within the first 3 months of account opening (worth around $700 based on Bankrate's latest airline mile valuations, which give AAdvantage miles an average value of 1 cent apiece). This is a 30,000-mile drop from the card's previous bonus, which offered 100,000 miles after a $10,000 spend in the first three months. While a $700 bonus is nothing to snub your nose at, it's far from the most impressive offer you can on a card with a nearly $600 annual fee.

That said, while the $595 annual fee is costly, the benefits that come with it could justify the fee for frequent travelers. One of the biggest perks of the card is its built-in Admirals Club membership (an American Airlines lounge with locations across the globe), which includes guest access for immediate family or two traveling companions for no extra charge.

You’ll also enjoy up to $100 application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®, which will get you four years’ worth of access to either perk (but not both), plus one checked bag free for you and up to eight of guests traveling with you on the same reservation.

The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard doesn’t have the best rewards structure compared to more general rewards cards, but it’s one of the best in terms of airline cards — especially if you’re already a frequent American Airlines flyer.