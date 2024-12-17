I love traveling as much as I hate paying for it.

This attitude helped me perfect the ways I can save as much money as I can, wherever I go.

Take my latest trip to Germany, for example. I just spent nine days in Berlin in late November, catching the beginning of the Christmas season. My total spending — a round-trip ticket from Seattle to Berlin, food, entertainment and transportation in the German capital — was a modest $465. And I had a glorious time.

If you’re interested in doing something similar, let me walk you through how I’ve ended up with this number — and share my methods. (And maybe a few photos from Berlin, too.)

The cost breakdown

Flights: $0

$0 Hotel: $0

$0 Food: $200

$200 Transportation: $191

$191 Entertainment: $74

As you can see, I haven’t spent anything on actual travel bookings. My main expense in Germany was food. Considering I was in Berlin for nine full days, I’m very pleased with the total I’ve spent on it.

Getting around cost me around the same. It’s kind of a big number, but I did venture out to two towns outside of Berlin. Plus, I made up for it by keeping my entertainment spending under a hundred bucks.

Overall, I managed to keep my travel budget rather slim. This left me with plenty of room for shopping and souvenirs to bring home for my friends. Without further ado, here’s how I was able to achieve that.

My favorite travel hacks

1. I use travel credit cards

I’ll start with my most crucial tip. Use a travel credit card.

Let’s be honest: flying is so expensive. Rewards credit cards are the only reason I’m able to travel internationally. This time, for example, I didn’t have to spend a single dollar on my round-trip ticket to Berlin.

I have the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, so I spent its $300 annual travel credit to book the trip through the issuer’s portal. I also redeemed 41,520 miles to cover the remaining cost of the $715 ticket. And I still have plenty of miles left — the Venture X is my favorite credit card and the central element to my credit card strategy.

Booking travel to Europe without touching your bank account balance must be one of the best feelings ever. I highly recommend.

2. I love public transport

The U.S. is probably the most car-centered country in the world. In many other places, however, you can easily get around by bus or train. Figuring out the route is also a simple task. Google Maps or Apple Maps can often tell you where to go, which train or bus to catch and when. And the best part: it’s so affordable.

This was true for me in Berlin. I got a seven-day pass for around $44 that allowed me to hop on any bus, tram or train in the city. It was incredibly easy to travel this way — minus most public transport being habitually late. Don’t believe the stereotype about German punctuality.

I also had a couple of day-trips: to Leipzig and Magdeburg. A bus to Leipzig and back cost me just $21. The regional train to Madgeburg was a pricier affair at about $28 each way.

I did splurge on an Uber a couple of times. The first time it happened I was exhausted from walking close to 20,000 steps in a day. The other time I Uber-ed was to the airport. That ride set me back $45, but I’m trying not to regret it. A 4 a.m. train ride is a little too scary for a solo female traveler.

3. I pack light

Let carry-on become your best friend.

I see two advantages to this. First, it allows you to save on baggage fees, which can run north of $35 per bag. Second, you’re less inclined to overspend on shopping — you simply don’t have enough room in your bag to add new things.

Whenever I can get away with it, I only take my backpack with me. It does take a bit of practice to be able to stuff everything into it, but I became a pro a long time ago. If it’s a longer trip, or I want to do some shopping, I also bring a carry-on suitcase.

This was especially beneficial this time around. When you love European clothing brands, and you’re in Berlin on Black Friday, things can get out of hand pretty quickly. Luckily, my small suitcase kept me in check. I kept my Black Friday expenses comparatively low (at just under $250, if you must know).

On my way back from Berlin, I also got to check my carry-on baggage for free, thanks to the full flight. Another win in my book of a budget-minded traveler.

4. I have friends all around the world

If you’re wondering how I managed not to pay for a hotel too, I have a simple explanation. I didn’t stay in one. Instead, I occupied my friend Julia’s couch in her East Berlin apartment.

If you’re thinking about where to travel next, consider where your friends live. Perhaps there’s someone you’d love to see and could stay with. You could build a trip around that — that’s how I ended up in Berlin myself.

That said, this type of couch-surfing is something you pay forward. This year alone, I’ve hosted friends from other states and countries on my couch three times. I love showing my city to people I love, and I enjoy having them over. The fact that they’re ready to pay me in kind when I travel is definitely an added bonus.

If you don’t have friends in your dream destination yet, a travel credit card is your best friend yet again. I like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for this purpose. It offers a generous value of 1.25 cents per point when you redeem rewards through Chase Travel. I’ve recently booked a six-night stay in a four-star hotel in Paris and covered a good chunk of the cost with points from this card. This is exactly the type of situation I carry the Chase Sapphire Preferred for.

5. I pretend to be a local

I love an occasional tourist trap just like anyone else — but I also love saving money. When traveling, that means trying to act like a local. Where do locals like to eat? Where do they shop? How do they like to spend their time? It’s an incredibly fun way to travel.

In Berlin, I tried a döner kebab and currywurst, which seemed to be everywhere. Either meal with soda was under $12. I also had a huge bowl of pho for $8. Did you know Berliners loved Asian food? My most expensive meal was just under $30: I ordered a bowl of soup with handmade noodles, spicy cucumbers and ginger tea at a Chinese spot Julia and her friend took me to. Worth every penny.

I even shopped for groceries at Rewe, a local supermarket chain. My motto became “Ich bin eine Berlinen,” (“I am a Berliner”) – something I kept telling myself with a broad smile as I consumed copious amounts of bread with salami. It was divine. My budget thought so too.

6. I walk a lot

Sightseeing is great entertainment when you travel, and walking to look at things rarely costs much. Plus, it’s good exercise.

In my nine days in Germany, I walked over 120,000 steps, according to my phone. One day, I went on a three-hour walking tour that I only paid $20 for. A local guide showed us numerous historical highlights, from the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag parliament building to where Hitler’s bunker used to be. As a lover of all things gothic, I also visited eight churches and cathedrals. Only one had an entrance fee ($10).

All the Christmas markets were another highlight of my trip. I walked through about five of them. Other than a cup of glühwein (about $4) and a Christmas ornament (also $4), I didn’t pay for anything. I simply soaked in the merriment: folks throwing axes, kids on merry-go-rounds, merchants selling all kinds of delicious and pretty things. Positively jolly. Costs nothing.

The bottom line

My goal is to travel as much as possible. Since I don’t have all the money in the world just yet, I have to keep my travel budget very moderate. But even a few hundred bucks can take you far if you know what to do. I hope my tips will help you visit more places and have the greatest time while on it. And remember: it all starts with the right credit card.