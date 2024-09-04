Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

A credit card with a cool metal design or standout neon hue can be a great conversation starter and one of the best additions to your wallet. But a credit card’s appearance should do more for you than impress your friends when you pay for dinner or pick up the bar tab — it should complement your spending style with benefits and rewards.

To help you choose the right card, we’ve compiled a list of visually appealing credit cards. Many of these cards land on the best-of list for each of their respective categories, whether it’s rewards, travel or cash back.

Comparing the best-looking credit cards

Card name Color and Customization options Annual fee Bankrate score
American Express® Gold Card
 Gold (default)Rose GoldWhite Gold $325 4.9/5
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Blue  $550 5.0/5
The Platinum Card® from American Express Platinum (default)Abstract and floral art designs $695 4.8/5
Apple Card White with laser engraving $0 3.5/5
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Burnt orange $0 5.0/5
Discover it® Cash Back 25+ colors and designs $0 4.4/5
American Express® Gold Card image
Best for foodies

American Express® Gold Card

Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
Chase Sapphire Reserve® image
Best for traveling in style

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
The Platinum Card® from American Express image
Best for flying in style

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Apple Card image
Best for no fees

Apple Card

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5
3.5
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card image
Best for entertainment and dining

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Discover it® Cash Back image
Best for higher rates of cash back

Discover it® Cash Back

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4

How to choose the best-looking credit card

The best-looking credit card will always be a matter of personal preference. A metal credit card can add some flash to your payments and impress your friends, while a brightly-colored card may stand out among the other options in your wallet. Or maybe the unique flair of a credit card with a personalized image might be just your style.

That said, you should be careful not to choose a card based on looks alone. Make sure that the best credit card for you makes sense when considering the following:

  • Credit history. The first step to take when looking for the right credit card is to evaluate your credit history and credit score. Both will determine which cards are available to you.
  • Spending habits. Look back at your past statements and receipts to figure out which categories you spend the most in. Look for a credit card that offers higher rewards for your top spending categories.
  • Annual fees. Paying an annual fee is only worth it if you’ll be able to offset the cost with rewards and benefits.
  • Card benefits. In addition to varying rewards structures, many credit cards include benefits like welcome offers, merchant credits, limited-time promotions, purchase and travel protections and more.
  • Debt or upcoming purchases. Many credit cards come with a 0 percent intro APR on purchases or balance transfers for a limited time, which can help you pay off large purchases over time or pay down debt without paying interest.

Frequently asked questions about credit card designs

The bottom line

Many top credit cards on the market have standard designs set by the issuer, which may be to your taste or not. However, some issuers allow you to personalize your card with a custom image, an alternate color or a unique design. No matter what, don’t select a card solely for its looks. Make sure that whatever card you choose aligns with your habits and needs.

*The information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.