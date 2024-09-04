At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

A credit card with a cool metal design or standout neon hue can be a great conversation starter and one of the best additions to your wallet. But a credit card’s appearance should do more for you than impress your friends when you pay for dinner or pick up the bar tab — it should complement your spending style with benefits and rewards.

To help you choose the right card, we’ve compiled a list of visually appealing credit cards. Many of these cards land on the best-of list for each of their respective categories, whether it’s rewards, travel or cash back.

Best for foodies American Express® Gold Card Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5 4.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card offers top rewards rates for restaurants worldwide and groceries along with bonus credits to help offset its annual fee. Its impressive welcome offer gives you six months to meet the spending requirement. Cons Its annual fee could be hard to offset if you don’t maximize the card’s annual credits and transfer partners. It doesn’t offer lounge access or travel credits like you might find on other popular travel cards.



Best for traveling in style Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can earn high rewards rates for hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel℠ as well as dining with a boost to the value of your points when you redeem them toward Chase travel. Its up to $300 travel credit each anniversary year helps offset the card’s annual fee. Cons This card charges a $75 annual fee per authorized user, a fee that other cards don’t charge. It lacks many luxury hotel perks which hinders its value as a premium rewards card.



Best for flying in style The Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Monthly and annual credits provide up to $1,700 in recurring yearly value. It carries the highest travel rewards rates of any American Express card. Cons You’ll only earn boosted rewards on flights, hotels and rental cars through Amex or airlines directly. Many of the perks and benefits aren’t practical for everyday cardholders.



Best for no fees Apple Card Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Earn a fair rate of cash back just about anywhere with its generously boosted rewards rate if you use the Apple card with Apple Pay. It’s one of the most affordable, low-risk cards available because of its fee-free structure. Cons Its top cash back rates are reserved for Apple purchases and at select merchants when you use the Apple card with Apple pay. This card is designed for Apple users so it lacks value for people who own other types of devices.



Best for entertainment and dining Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros It offers an intro APR period for purchases and balance transfers, which can help you avoid interest while reducing your balance. This card’s welcome offer requires minimal spending to earn. Cons You may not reap the most benefits from this card if you spend outside its tiered rewards categories. You must make your reservations through Capital One Travel to receive boosted rewards for travel-related purchases, which can limit your options.



Best for higher rates of cash back Discover it® Cash Back Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Rotating categories offer some of the highest rewards in key categories on a no-annual-fee card. This card has low rates and fees for a cash back credit card. Cons If your spending doesn’t align with each quarter’s categories you won’t be able to make the most of this card. Quarterly activation may be too complicated if you’re a first-time rewards cardholder.



How to choose the best-looking credit card

The best-looking credit card will always be a matter of personal preference. A metal credit card can add some flash to your payments and impress your friends, while a brightly-colored card may stand out among the other options in your wallet. Or maybe the unique flair of a credit card with a personalized image might be just your style.

That said, you should be careful not to choose a card based on looks alone. Make sure that the best credit card for you makes sense when considering the following:

Credit history . The first step to take when looking for the right credit card is to evaluate your credit history and credit score. Both will determine which cards are available to you.

. The first step to take when looking for the right credit card is to evaluate your credit history and credit score. Both will determine which cards are available to you. Spending habits . Look back at your past statements and receipts to figure out which categories you spend the most in. Look for a credit card that offers higher rewards for your top spending categories.

. Look back at your past statements and receipts to figure out which categories you spend the most in. Look for a credit card that offers higher rewards for your top spending categories. Annual fees . Paying an annual fee is only worth it if you’ll be able to offset the cost with rewards and benefits.

. Paying an annual fee is only worth it if you’ll be able to offset the cost with rewards and benefits. Card benefits . In addition to varying rewards structures, many credit cards include benefits like welcome offers, merchant credits, limited-time promotions, purchase and travel protections and more.

. In addition to varying rewards structures, many credit cards include benefits like welcome offers, merchant credits, limited-time promotions, purchase and travel protections and more. Debt or upcoming purchases. Many credit cards come with a 0 percent intro APR on purchases or balance transfers for a limited time, which can help you pay off large purchases over time or pay down debt without paying interest.

Frequently asked questions about credit card designs

Can you select your credit card design? Caret Down Some of the best cards available offer customizable colors and designs or alternate card art. Although this is a nice convenience, it shouldn’t be the focus of your card decision.

Can you design your own credit card? Caret Down Wells Fargo lets you design your own credit card with an image of your choosing, which can be a fun option if you want a credit card with a specific logo or even a picture of your spouse or favorite pet. However, some exceptions apply. Wells Fargo states that it “reserves the right to accept or reject any artwork, images, or logos,” which include “any third-party trademarks, copyrighted materials, or name, image, and likeness of any public figures.”

The bottom line

Many top credit cards on the market have standard designs set by the issuer, which may be to your taste or not. However, some issuers allow you to personalize your card with a custom image, an alternate color or a unique design. No matter what, don’t select a card solely for its looks. Make sure that whatever card you choose aligns with your habits and needs.

*The information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.