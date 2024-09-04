We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.
Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.
A credit card with a cool metal design or standout neon hue can be a great conversation starter and one of the best additions to your wallet. But a credit card’s appearance should do more for you than impress your friends when you pay for dinner or pick up the bar tab — it should complement your spending style with benefits and rewards.
To help you choose the right card, we’ve compiled a list of visually appealing credit cards. Many of these cards land on the best-of list for each of their respective categories, whether it’s rewards, travel or cash back.
If the traditional gold color of the American Express® Gold Card isn’t stylish enough for your wallet, the card also comes in rose gold and white gold. These options are available to both new cardmembers and current cardmembers. But the Amex Gold isn’t just gilded in appearance — its benefits meet the gold standard as well, particularly for foodies because it earns boosted rewards for U.S. supermarket and dining purchases.
Pros
This card offers top rewards rates for restaurants worldwide and groceries along with bonus credits to help offset its annual fee.
Its impressive welcome offer gives you six months to meet the spending requirement.
Cons
Its annual fee could be hard to offset if you don’t maximize the card’s annual credits and transfer partners.
It doesn’t offer lounge access or travel credits like you might find on other popular travel cards.
Best for traveling in style
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® will make a nice visual addition to your wallet if you prefer a minimalist and sophisticated style. It features a dark blue design that fades into angular, lighter shades of blue in the upper right corner. The card’s jewel-toned color palette and durable metal design complement this luxury card’s premium perks and travel rewards perfectly.
Pros
You can earn high rewards rates for hotels and car rentals booked through Chase Travel℠ as well as dining with a boost to the value of your points when you redeem them toward Chase travel.
Its up to $300 travel credit each anniversary year helps offset the card’s annual fee.
Cons
This card charges a $75 annual fee per authorized user, a fee that other cards don’t charge.
It lacks many luxury hotel perks which hinders its value as a premium rewards card.
Best for flying in style
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
The Platinum Card® from American Express features its iconic platinum color and is packed with perks, benefits and valuable travel rewards. It also has two new eye-catching designs to choose from: the Platinum x Kehinde Wiley design, which features wildflowers on top of the classic design, and the Platinum x Julie Mehretu design, which has a colorful, abstract design on top of the classic design.
Pros
Monthly and annual credits provide up to $1,700 in recurring yearly value.
It carries the highest travel rewards rates of any American Express card.
Cons
You’ll only earn boosted rewards on flights, hotels and rental cars through Amex or airlines directly.
Many of the perks and benefits aren’t practical for everyday cardholders.
Best for no fees
Apple Card
Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5
3.5
The Apple Card* has received considerable recognition not only for its no-fee structure and daily rewards redemptions but also for its titanium build and laser-etched engraving. Visually, the card is all white with a silver Apple logo in the upper left corner. It’s minimalist, too — there’s no card number, expiration date or any identifying information besides the cardholder’s name.
Pros
Earn a fair rate of cash back just about anywhere with its generously boosted rewards rate if you use the Apple card with Apple Pay.
It’s one of the most affordable, low-risk cards available because of its fee-free structure.
Cons
Its top cash back rates are reserved for Apple purchases and at select merchants when you use the Apple card with Apple pay.
This card is designed for Apple users so it lacks value for people who own other types of devices.
It offers an intro APR period for purchases and balance transfers, which can help you avoid interest while reducing your balance.
This card’s welcome offer requires minimal spending to earn.
Cons
You may not reap the most benefits from this card if you spend outside its tiered rewards categories.
You must make your reservations through Capital One Travel to receive boosted rewards for travel-related purchases, which can limit your options.
Best for higher rates of cash back
Discover it® Cash Back
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
The Discover it® Cash Back allows new cardholders to pick from 25 color and design options. Design options include solid colors like light pink, silver or lime green, a beach or city scene, faded rainbow designs and more. The card also offers generously boosted cash back in activated, rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent).
Pros
Rotating categories offer some of the highest rewards in key categories on a no-annual-fee card.
This card has low rates and fees for a cash back credit card.
Cons
If your spending doesn’t align with each quarter’s categories you won’t be able to make the most of this card.
Quarterly activation may be too complicated if you’re a first-time rewards cardholder.
How to choose the best-looking credit card
The best-looking credit card will always be a matter of personal preference. A metal credit card can add some flash to your payments and impress your friends, while a brightly-colored card may stand out among the other options in your wallet. Or maybe the unique flair of a credit card with a personalized image might be just your style.
That said, you should be careful not to choose a card based on looks alone. Make sure that the best credit card for you makes sense when considering the following:
Spending habits. Look back at your past statements and receipts to figure out which categories you spend the most in. Look for a credit card that offers higher rewards for your top spending categories.
Card benefits. In addition to varying rewards structures, many credit cards include benefits like welcome offers, merchant credits, limited-time promotions, purchase and travel protections and more.
Debt or upcoming purchases. Many credit cards come with a 0 percent intro APR on purchases or balance transfers for a limited time, which can help you pay off large purchases over time or pay down debt without paying interest.
Frequently asked questions about credit card designs
Some of the best cards available offer customizable colors and designs or alternate card art. Although this is a nice convenience, it shouldn’t be the focus of your card decision.
Wells Fargo lets you design your own credit card with an image of your choosing, which can be a fun option if you want a credit card with a specific logo or even a picture of your spouse or favorite pet. However, some exceptions apply. Wells Fargo states that it “reserves the right to accept or reject any artwork, images, or logos,” which include “any third-party trademarks, copyrighted materials, or name, image, and likeness of any public figures.”
The bottom line
Many top credit cards on the market have standard designs set by the issuer, which may be to your taste or not. However, some issuers allow you to personalize your card with a custom image, an alternate color or a unique design. No matter what, don’t select a card solely for its looks. Make sure that whatever card you choose aligns with your habits and needs.
*The information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
