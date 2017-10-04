USAA® Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card

USAA® Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card Overview

The special military benefits on the USAA Rewards Visa Signature make it a worthy option for those who serve our country. But outside of the special perks and benefits for those actively deployed, the card offers meh rewards and less-than-favorable interest rates for those with less-than-favorable credit scores.

What are the advantages and disadvantages?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Earn one point per $1 on every purchase.

  • Checkmark

    Get a 2,500 point bonus after your first purchase, worth about $25.

  • Checkmark

    The card will rebate all finance charges accrued to you while you were serving in an active military campaign.

  • Checkmark

    There are no foreign transaction fees.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no penalty APR.

Cons

  • Eligibility is limited to those who have or have had an affiliation with the military, either through service, work or family.

  • You have to have a good to excellent credit score to qualify for the best rates.

  • A rewards rate of 1% is low compared with other cash back cards.

A deeper look at the current card offer

It’s hard to recommend USAA Rewards Visa Signature card over the other rewards card from this issuer, the USAA Rewards American Express card. While the Visa card earns just 2x points per dollar spend on gas and dining and 1 point on all purchases, the AmEx version pays an unlimited 2x per dollar on groceries and gas and 1 point per dollar on all other spending. This could be a significant difference in earnings potential if you spend heavily in those categories.

Those who are approved for the USAA Rewards Visa Signature with credit on the lower end of the spectrum will face higher-than-average APRs (11.40% -27.40% variable APR). Of course, you can avoid that APR by paying off your balance in full each month.

Fees and APR

Key cardholder perks

If you rent a qualifying car for 31 days or less, and pay using your USAA card, you’ll get insurance coverage for physical damage to the car or theft.

With the price protection feature of this card, if you may be eligible for a refund to your card of the price difference if you find a lower price on a new item you bought with the card within 120 days of your purchase.

This card offers extended warranty protections up to one year longer than the original manufacturer’s warranty.

Cardholders also receive access to a 24-hour concierge, emergency services including roadside assistance and trip cancellation or interruption insurance.

To redeem your points, log into your account online or through your mobile app. Each category has different redemption levels that require a minimum amount of points. Typically, each point is worth about 1 cent, but points may increase in value when redeemed for certain awards like travel.

Who should get this card

We don’t recommend this card when there are other USAA cards that offer more compelling features and benefits. This card offers one of the lowest rewards returns on the market today.

