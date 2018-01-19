SimplyCash Plus Business Credit Card from American Express review

SimplyCash Plus Business Credit Card from American Express Overview

The SimplyCash Plus Business Credit Card from American Express is among our favorite business rewards credit cards. It offers up to 5% cash back rewards and charges no annual fee ( see rates and fees).

What’s more, you’d be hard-pressed to find another small business card that lets you customize your rewards like this one.

What are the advantages and disadvantages?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Strong rewards program allows you to earn cash back on common business spending categories.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no annual fee.

  • Checkmark

    Terms apply.

Cons

  • The foreign transaction fee (2.7%) makes this card a poor choice for international travel or purchases.

  • The categories offering higher rewards may not be a fit for your spending patterns.

A deeper look at the current card offer

In just about every respect, this card stands tall among the elite business cards on the market.

For start-ups that know they’ll need a slew of things to get going, the rewards on business spending categories can add up to significant savings.

You’ll earn 5% back on purchases made in the following categories combined: U.S. office supply stores and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (on up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1% on purchases made thereafter).

You’ll also earn 3% cash back (on the first $50,000 spent) from your choice of one of eight categories:

  • Airfare purchased directly from airlines.
  • Hotel rooms purchased directly from hotels.
  • Car rentals purchased from select car rental companies.
  • U.S. gas stations.
  • U.S. restaurants.
  • U.S. purchases for advertising on select media.
  • U.S. purchases for shipping.
  • U.S. computer hardware, software, and cloud computing purchases made directly from select providers.

All other purchases earn 1% cash back. Terms apply.

The only reasons to shy away from this card would be if your work requires significant overseas travel or if your biggest expenses don’t match up with the bigger cash-back savings categories.

Other cardholder perks

This card allows you to spend above your credit limit and still earn rewards on that amount.

You can get additional employee cards at no extra cost. (See rates and fees)

The cash back you earn is automatically credited to your statement.

You can earn 5% cash back on eligible purchases with OPEN Savings partners. It’s a nice perk, but we wish more vendors participated.

Rates and fees

  • You’ll pay no annual fee.
  • This card charges a 2.7% foreign transaction fee on all purchases made outside the United States.
  • See Rates & Fees.

Who should get this card

If you own a small business and spend heavily in the categories in which SimplyCash Plus offers the greatest rewards, this is an ideal card to own. If your expenses in these categories exceed $50,000 annually, though, you may find other business cards better suit your needs.

