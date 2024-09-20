Self Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa vs. Discover it Secured
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Key takeaways
- The Discover it® Secured Credit Card and the Self – Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card can both help you build or fix your credit.
- The Discover it® Secured Credit Card comes with no annual fee and earns ongoing rewards, although a traditional upfront security deposit is required.
- The Self Visa includes both a credit card and an installment loan, offering a health mix of different types of credit.
- The right card for you depends, among other factors, on how quickly you want to build credit and your access to the cash needed for a security deposit.
These days, everyone is interested in your credit: landlords, potential employers, insurers and even cable and telephone companies. So what do you do if you’re just starting your credit journey or have made an unfortunate mistake that negatively impacted your score?
Whatever your situation, there are many solutions available to help you build and fix your credit. For example, the Self – Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card and the Discover it® Secured Credit Card are two secured credit cards that can help you improve your credit score.
However, these cards are very different in the way they work. To begin with, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card doesn’t have an annual fee. On the other hand, using the Self Visa (which is a bit more than just a card) will cost you, especially in the long run. Depending on your personal circumstances, however, this can be money well spent.
Before we dive in, keep in mind that both the Self Visa and Discover it® Secured Credit Card have sky-high interest rates — the Self Visa has a 28.74 percent variable APR and the Discover it® Secured Credit Card has a 28.24 percent variable APR. So if you expect to carry a balance from month to month, you should try to find a cheaper solution.
Main details
|Cards
|Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card
|Discover it® Secured Credit Card
|Welcome bonus
|N/A
|Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
|Rewards rate
|N/A
|
|Intro APR
|N/A
|10.99% intro APR for 6 months on balance transfers, then a variable APR of 28.24% (3% introductory balance transfer fee applies; up to 5% fee on future balance transfers)
|Annual fee
|$25
|$0
|Foreign transaction fee
|N/A
|None
Self Visa vs. Discover it Secured highlights
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Which card earns the most?
The Discover it® Secured Credit Card has a cash back program while the Self Visa doesn’t, so the Discover option will inevitably earn more. Let’s take a look at an example of how much it could earn.
Self Visa vs. Discover it Secured spending example
Maximizing your 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants each quarter is not that hard — especially when you consider the price of gas and that takeout and food delivery also qualify. So if you can make $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter across these two categories, you’ll pocket $80 a year in cash back. Discover will match all the cash back new cardholders earn at the end of the first year, so just maxing out the gas and restaurant earning is effectively worth $160 in cash back in your first year.
But keep in mind that the unlimited 1 percent cash back you’ll earn on all of your other purchases will also be matched. So, you’ll effectively be earning 2 percent cash back on all non-bonus purchases for the first year.
If you spend $1,000 a month on 1 percent categories, you’ll earn $120 in cash back over the course of a year. Discover will match that for a total of $240 at the end of the first year. Then, add the $160 in cash back you’ll earn for maximizing your 2 percent bonus categories, and you’ll end up with a grand total of $400 cash back earned at the end of the first year.
Why should you get the Self Visa?
The main appeal of the Self Visa is that it combines an installment loan with a revolving credit card account and reports your progress to all three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Although it is a minor factor, a healthy mix of an installment loan and a revolving account can help you boost your credit score. So if you need all the help you can get to increase your credit score a little faster, the Self Visa can be invaluable and well worth the extra fees.
As importantly, if you’re strapped for cash, the Self Visa doesn’t require a traditional cash security deposit to get started. This fact alone could make the card worth it for you. In order to qualify for the card, however, it is important to remember that you’ll first need to sign up for a Self Credit Builder Account, make three on-time monthly payments and have at least $100 saved in your account (which effectively serves as your security deposit).
Why should you get the Discover it Secured?
As mentioned, credit mix is only a minor factor in the credit score formulas. So if you’re in no particular hurry, using the Discover it® Secured Credit Card will save you quite a bit of money compared to the Self Visa. You’ll also earn cash back on all purchases. Additionally, you might qualify for an unsecured card with Discover after seven months of on-time payments. In that case, your cash deposit will be returned.
The bottom line
While the Self Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa and the Discover it® Secured Credit Card can both serve as excellent tools for consumers trying to build or rebuild their credit, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card has three major advantages over its competitor: it doesn’t charge an annual fee, it has a solid cash back program and it offers valuable protective benefits. That said, the Self Visa can give you an edge if you need to speed things up since it offers two products in one — an installment loan and a revolving credit card account. That healthy mix of accounts can play a role in boosting your score.
In other words, if you’re in no particular hurry and you don’t mind depositing at least $200 as collateral, take a closer look at the Discover it® Secured Credit Card. If your priority is to get as much help as you can to speed up your credit recovery, look into the Self Visa.
However, keep in mind that every credit consumer and their circumstances are different. No one can say for certain that one product will help you more than another. Of course, there are more credit-building cards available to consider, so make sure to take a look at other top secured cards or cards for bad credit before making your decision.
Related Articles
OpenSky Secured Visa vs. Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
Is the Self – Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa Credit Card worth it?
Capital One Platinum Secured vs. Discover it Secured
5 Credit Card Payoff Tips From Experts at the Women in Money Conference