Key takeaways Membership in the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program can increase rewards earnings by 25 to 75 percent on every transaction.

Qualifying for the program requires a minimum three-month balance of $20,000 across eligible accounts.

Taking advantage of the Preferred Rewards program boosts the rewards rate of the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card, making it a more competitive option.

The card offers additional perks such as annual airline credits, travel protection benefits and no foreign transaction fees.

The Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card offers a decent amount of straightforward travel rewards for its cardholders on its own, particularly for cardholders looking for travel rewards without jumping through hoops to maximize rewards value. There’s a low annual fee, a reasonable sign-up bonus and a middle-of-the-road rewards rate for each dollar spent on travel, dining or any other purchase. It may not be the most innovative rewards card on the market, but it offers enough incentive to make it worth consideration for a certain set of travel rewards seekers.

But what if you had another option to “supercharge” your rewards? To take them from mediocre to quite healthy? Bank of America has made this possible by offering the Preferred Rewards program. Although the program is available by invitation only, for those who are able to take advantage of the program, it gives you the chance to take your Bank of America Premium Rewards card to an entirely new level.

If you qualify for an invitation to the Preferred Rewards program or are in the process of choosing a travel rewards credit card, you will want to know how to maximize the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program.

Maximizing the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program

The Preferred Rewards membership program is an invitation-only program. To qualify, Bank of America customers must hold a minimum three-month combined average daily balance of at least $20,000 across your qualifying accounts. This includes Bank of America checking, savings, money market, CDs and IRA accounts. Merrill investment accounts and 529 college savings accounts also qualify.

As your average daily balances grow, so do your Preferred Rewards.

Increase your tier level to boost your rewards

The first step to maximizing your Bank of America Premium Rewards card is to qualify for the highest level of Preferred Rewards membership possible.

The Preferred Rewards membership has five levels: Gold, Platinum, Platinum Honors Diamond and Diamond Honors. Gold level members earn a 25 percent boost in rewards points, Platinum level earns 50 percent and Platinum Honors, Diamond and Diamond Honors earn a whopping 75 percent boost. Here is how the tiered levels break down:

Gold Caret Down Icon Required balance of $20,000 to $49,999 across accounts 25 percent rewards bonus New rewards rate of 2.5 points per dollar for travel and dining purchases and 1.875 points per dollar for all other purchases

Platinum Caret Down Icon Required balance of $50,000 to $99,999 across accounts 50 percent rewards bonus New rewards rate of 3 points per dollar for travel and dining purchases and 2.25 points per dollar for all other purchases

Platinum Honors Caret Down Icon Required balance of $100,000 or greater across accounts 75 percent rewards bonus New rewards rate of 3.5 points per dollar for travel and dining purchases and 2.625 points per dollar for all other purchases

Diamond Caret Down Icon Required balance of $1 million or greater across accounts 75 percent rewards bonus Rewards rate of 3.5 points per dollar for travel and dining purchases and 2.625 points per dollar for all other purchases

Diamond Honors Caret Down Icon Required balance of $10 million or greater across accounts 75 percent rewards bonus Rewards rate of 3.5 points per dollar for travel and dining purchases and 2.625 points per dollar for all other purchases



You can see what a difference qualifying for the next tier can make in earning rewards. Bank of America reviews account balances on a monthly basis, which means you could qualify for the next level sooner than you realize. Once you reach a level, your level is locked in for a year — even if you drop below the minimum balance requirements.

Bankrate credit cards writer Ryan Flanigan discusses how he maximizes this program and card combo:

The Bank of America Premium Rewards card handles a majority of my non-bonused expenses. I was able to earn a bonus by transferring investment and retirement accounts from other banks to qualify for Preferred Rewards status, which has boosted my earning rates across the board by 75 percent. I earn 3.5 percent on travel and dining expenses, but the elevated 2.625 percent rate on purchases is what makes the card a winner. The annual fee is easily offset with the annual airline credit, making this my preferred option from the Bank of America family of cards. — Ryan Flanigan, Bankrate writer

Use for all travel purchases

This may seem like a given to use a travel card for all travel-related purchases, but what cardholders may not realize is how much is included under the “travel” umbrella. Travel purchases with this card include:

Car rentals

Recreational and motorhome vehicle rentals

Travel agency expenses

Tours

Tolls

Parking fees

Tourist attractions, including art museums, zoos and parks

Because this card has such a far-reaching definition of travel-related purchases, your best approach is to reach for this card first. Depending on your Preferred Rewards membership level, it’s possible for you to earn 2.5 to 3.5 points per dollar spent, which competes with other top-rated travel cards available.

Take advantage of the welcome offer

If you are considering adding the Bank of America Premium Rewards card to your portfolio, you should take advantage of the welcome bonus, if possible. While the bonus is not directly impacted by the Preferred Rewards membership program per se, it is worth trying to earn.

If you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening, you’re eligible for 60,000 bonus points. Since points are worth 1 cent each, according to Bankrate’s valuations, this is up to a $600 value. This more than compensates for the $95 annual fee and would actually offset the cost of the credit card for up to five years.

Details of the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card

On its own, without being enrolled in the Preferred Rewards program, this card includes:

Rewards rate : Unlimited 2X points on travel and dining purchases, plus 1.5X points on everything else

: Unlimited 2X points on travel and dining purchases, plus 1.5X points on everything else Welcome offer : 60,000 online bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 90 days

: 60,000 online bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 90 days Annual fee: $95

The Bank of America Premium Rewards card is a travel rewards credit card offering a simple approach to earning points. In addition to the 2X points on travel and dining purchases and 1.5X points on everything else, there are numerous other incentives included that are geared toward travelers.

Cardholders enjoy up to $100 in annual airline statement credit, which you can use toward seat upgrades, in-flight purchases, baggage fees or other airline incidentals. You also receive up to a $100 reimbursement (in the form of a statement credit) toward your TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee, which is good every four years. The card’s lack of foreign transaction fees further sweetens the deal.

Cardholders enjoy multiple travel protection benefits in addition to access to the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection, including:

Concierge service

Trip cancelation insurance

Trip delay

Baggage delay

Lost luggage reimbursement

Travel and emergency services

While all of these perks and benefits may be enough to rationalize the $95 annual fee, if you’re a Preferred Rewards member through Bank of America, your earning potential is even greater.

It’s worth paying attention to the Preferred Rewards membership program, especially because the points redemption is so straightforward and simple with the Bank of America Premium Rewards card. No matter what you redeem your points for, the value is the same. Whether you use them for travel, cash back or gift cards, you will benefit from the flexibility. Plus, you never have to worry about your points expiring.

The bottom line

By itself, the Bank of America Premium Rewards card offers decent travel and dining rewards. The $95 annual fee is easily justified when you take advantage of the welcome bonus or the $100 annual airline incidental credit, not to mention the numerous other travel protection benefits.

While the card’s standard rewards rate is average compared to other cards, enrolling in the invite-only Preferred Rewards program is almost guaranteed to instantly boost earnings and make this a serious travel card consideration.

*The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on December 6, 2024.