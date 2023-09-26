Reviews of Credit Cards for No Credit History
No credit history? Start building one today with the right credit card. There are plenty of credit cards for people with no credit history. Most no-credit and first-time credit cards extend limited credit at first, but the top cards also offer value-added perks like cash back, rewards points and travel miles from day one. As you pay on-time, you can build up your credit profile and earn a higher credit limit.
To get started, you need to find the best fit for your spending habits, current credit situation and credit-building goals. Secured no credit history credit cards require a small initial deposit to open. Non-secured options waive the deposit and use your banking history and other factors for approval. The best no-credit-history cards regularly report your status to the major credit bureaus to help your credit file take shape.
Our Bankrate experts rated the top credit cards for no credit based on several factors. Accessibility (security deposit or banking history), credit-building features, fees, APR and perks like travel rewards and cash back are the key criteria. In our credit card reviews below, you can compare offers and find expert recommendations for specific needs.
