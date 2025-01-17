Discover it Miles vs. Capital One Venture
Key takeaways
- The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Discover it® Miles are midtier travel cards that offer valuable rewards with low annual fees.
- Capital One Venture cardholders can earn a generous welcome bonus, elevated rewards on hotels and rental car purchases through Capital One Travel and a flat 2X miles on other purchases.
- The Discover it Miles comes with a nice earnings rate on purchases, an excellent introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers and no annual fee.
- When choosing between the Capital One Venture and Discover it Miles travel credit cards, consider whether you prioritize higher rewards on purchases or a no annual fee.
There are hundreds of rewards credit cards on the market today, and it can be difficult to pick just one. This is true of premium travel credit cards with annual fees over $500, but it’s also mid-tier travel credit cards or top cards with no annual fee.
You may even find yourself staring down two unique offers like the Discover it® Miles and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: two cards with generous rewards and no major bonus categories to manage.
However, before you choose one of these cards, you’ll want to consider each card’s major fee details and the fine print that spells out how to use your perks and rewards.
Main details
|Discover it® Miles
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|Welcome bonus
|
|
|Rewards rate
|
|
|Intro APR
|
|
|Annual fee
|
|
|Redemption options
|
|
Discover it® Miles vs. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card highlights
Which of these two travel credit cards will leave you better off? That depends on what you value more — a welcome offer, a higher rewards rate or no annual fee. Read on to learn which of these two cards wins in the most important categories.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
-
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers 75,000 miles after you spend $4,000 within three months of account opening, plus you can receive a one-time $250 Capital One Travel credit in your first cardholder year. These miles are worth an average of 1 cent each, although you can potentially get more value if you transfer them to Capital One airline and hotel partners. Either way, this bonus is worth a minimum of $1,000.
The Discover it Miles doesn’t offer a traditional welcome bonus. Instead, Discover will match all the rewards you have earned after the first year.When you run the numbers, you can see that you would have to spend $50,000 on your card within a year to earn 75,000 bonus miles through Discover’s Cashback Match program. That’s a lot of spending for most people; thus, Capital One Venture is easily the winner in this category.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
-
The Capital One Venture also wins in terms of its rewards rate, as you earn a minimum of 2X miles on all purchases and 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. The Discover it Miles only offers 1.5X miles for each dollar you spend.
Discover it® Miles
-
The Discover it Miles stands out due to its lack of an annual fee. Meanwhile, the Capital One Venture charges $95 per year, and this annual fee is not waived during year one.
Tie
-
Neither of these cards charges foreign transaction fees, so they’re both suitable for international travel.
Which card earns the most?
Since the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has a higher earning rate on everyday purchases, you’ll always earn more with this card than you would with the Discover it Miles assuming equal spending.
That said, how much more you’ll earn in the first year depends on how much you use your card and whether you book travel through Capital One.
Discover it® Miles vs. Capital One Venture Rewards spending example
Imagine you have a family of four. Your average food spending would work out to $1,361.40 per month (or $16,336.80 per year) on a moderate plan, according to the USDA.
Let’s also imagine you spend $400 per month ($4,800 per year) dining out, $300 per month ($3,600 per year) on hotels and rental cars and $1,000 per month ($12,000 per year) on miscellaneous purchases.
With the Capital One Venture, you would earn 84,273 miles in the first year:
- 32,673 miles on groceries
- 9,600 miles on dining out
- 18,000 miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 24,000 miles on regular spending
When you add in the 75,000 bonus miles you earn the first year, plus the $250 Capital One Travel credit, your rewards haul works out to 159,273 miles, worth $1,592.
With the Discover it Miles, on the other hand, you would earn 55,105 miles on spending during the first year:
- 24,505 miles on groceries
- 7,200 miles on dining out
- 5,400 miles on hotels and rental cars
- 18,000 miles on regular spending
After the first year of card membership, Discover would match your miles for a total rewards haul of 110,210 miles, worth $1,102.
Why should you get the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card?
There’s no denying the Capital One Venture offers a better rewards rate in every scenario. However, there are additional reasons this card is well worth it.
Why should you get the Discover it® Miles?
The main reason to consider the Discover it Miles out of these two cards is if you don’t want to pay an annual fee. Other nuances to be aware of include:
The bottom line
If you’re ready to choose a travel credit card and are looking closely at the Capital One Venture and Discover it Miles, you should stop and think about what you want most. Do you prefer the chance to earn a higher rewards rate on everything you buy, or do you want a credit card with no annual fee? If rewards are your main goal, the Capital One Venture Rewards is the way to go.
If neither of these cards fit the bill, compare additional travel credit cards from Capital One, Discover and other major issuers. By comparing all your options, you can find a travel credit card with the earning rate, redemption options and perks you want the most.
