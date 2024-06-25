At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Requesting a credit line increase from Wells Fargo starts by calling the issuer up and speaking to their customer service team.

Before requesting your increase, however, you should make sure that your account is in good standing and that you have a positive payment history with the issuer.

If Wells Fargo decides to issue a hard credit inquiry before increasing your credit limit, your credit score will go down temporarily, regardless of whether they approved your request.

Asking for a credit limit increase can be a good move in a variety of circumstances. Maybe you want to boost your credit limit so you have more room to make a large purchase, or maybe you want to lower your credit utilization on a specific card. An increased credit limit can also help you to access more credit in an emergency situation and avoid going over your credit limit in the future.

Before you pursue a Wells Fargo credit line increase, there are a few steps you should take to set yourself up for success. Here’s everything you need to know about requesting a Wells Fargo credit limit increase, along with what you should consider before you apply:

Who is eligible for a credit limit increase with Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo doesn’t list specific requirements you need to meet to increase your Wells Fargo credit limit. However, those who have done the following will likely put themselves in a better position for their request:

Those who have had their card long enough to build up credit history. Before you ask for a higher credit limit, you should have had your card for at least six months. This gives you time to demonstrate a history of responsible borrowing.

Before you ask for a higher credit limit, you should have had your card for at least six months. This gives you time to demonstrate a history of responsible borrowing. Those with a positive payment history. Your payment history should be spotless before you ask for a credit limit increase. Having late payments on your account history could lower your chances of being approved.

Your payment history should be spotless before you ask for a credit limit increase. Having late payments on your account history could lower your chances of being approved. Those who have kept their credit score high. You should make sure your credit score is strong before asking for a credit limit increase. Wells Fargo determines your initial credit limit based on your credit score, so if your credit score is higher now than when you initially applied for your Wells Fargo credit card, then there’s a good chance you may qualify for a higher limit.

What to do before you ask for a credit limit increase

There are a few steps you should take before requesting a credit limit increase from Wells Fargo:

Check your credit score. You should be sure to have a good handle on your credit score, including how your current score compares to your score when you initially applied for a Wells Fargo credit card. You can check your credit score for free online by using a variety of free tools, including Wells Fargo’s Credit Close-UpSM program (you must have an eligible Wells Fargo account to sign up).

You should be sure to have a good handle on your credit score, including how your current score compares to your score when you initially applied for a Wells Fargo credit card. You can check your credit score for free online by using a variety of free tools, including Wells Fargo’s Credit Close-UpSM program (you must have an eligible Wells Fargo account to sign up). Determine the credit limit increase yo u want to ask for. You should have an idea of how much more credit to ask for before you make your request. It’s a good idea to ask for a credit limit increase of less than 50 percent.

You should have an idea of how much more credit to ask for before you make your request. It’s a good idea to ask for a credit limit increase of less than 50 percent. Consider other options. You should make sure that you’re requesting a credit limit increase for the right reasons. If you’re already struggling with credit card debt, a credit limit increase may not be the best solution. Signing up for a balance transfer credit card or working with a certified credit counselor will likely be better for your situation.

How to increase your credit limit with Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo does not allow you to request a credit limit increase online. You can call their customer service line at 1-800-642-4720 in order to request an increase.

When you place the call, you should have your credit card number handy and be prepared to answer any verification questions they might ask. Be sure to let them know the credit limit increase you’re hoping for as well as why you want it. It’s important to note that asking for a credit increase may result in a hard inquiry on your credit report, which could temporarily impact your score.

Keep in mind: You may be eligible for an automatic credit limit increase from Wells Fargo after a certain amount of time. However, there’s no specific timeline for this process and no guarantee that you’ll be targeted. You can always ask a representative about this process before you make an official request, however.

What to do if Wells Fargo denies your request

If Wells Fargo turns down your credit limit increase request, there are a few steps you can take. You should

Continue using your credit card responsibly. This includes paying your bill early or on time as often as possible, as well as being sure to not max out your credit card.

This includes paying your bill early or on time as often as possible, as well as being sure to not max out your credit card. Wait at least six months before asking Wells Fargo again. This will give your credit score time to recover from the potential hard inquiry. Plus, you might also qualify for an automatic credit limit increase during that time.

This will give your credit score time to recover from the potential hard inquiry. Plus, you might also qualify for an automatic credit limit increase during that time. Spend some time building your credit history and credit score. While you wait, you can work on improving your score by paying your bills on time, keeping your credit utilization low and refraining from closing old lines of credit.

You may also want to consider applying for a new Wells Fargo credit card that could provide you with the additional open credit you need. Some credit cards come with introductory APR offers that can help you save money on interest for a set period of time, while others let you earn points or cash back for each dollar you spend.

If your credit score isn’t where you want it to be, you may qualify for a credit card for borrowers with fair credit.

The bottom line

There are plenty of advantages and disadvantages that come into play when you request a higher credit limit with Wells Fargo or any other issuer. With a higher credit limit, you can have more purchasing power and more available credit for emergencies. But a higher credit limit also creates the opportunity to rack up more high-interest credit card debt, not to mention lower your credit score with a hard inquiry — even if it’s temporary.

However, there’s nothing wrong with asking for a credit limit increase if you believe you could benefit from one. To request your credit limit increase from Wells Fargo, all you have to do is call them. Just make sure you’re asking for a credit line increase for the right reasons. It’s a good idea to apply for a credit limit increase with a specific goal in mind, such as lowering your credit utilization or funding a large planned expense.

If you’re struggling with high-interest credit card debt, you’d likely be better off working with a certified credit counselor or looking for a new balance transfer credit card that you can use to pay down your debt.