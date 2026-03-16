Chase Freedom Flex Q2 2026 categories: Something for everyone

The second quarter of 2026 will be particularly rewarding for Chase Freedom Flex® cardholders who buy from Amazon, Whole Foods Market and Chase Travel or donate to Feeding America. That’s a broad array of categories that should appeal to just about everyone.

From April 1 through June 30, 2026, Freedom Flex cardholders will earn an additional 4% cash back in each of those categories. It adds up to a total of 9% cash back on Chase Travel purchases (since the card usually awards 5% back on that spending) and 5% cash back when you donate to Feeding America or buy from Amazon and Whole Foods Market (the standard Freedom Flex payout is 1% back on those, and most other, types of spending).

Activation is required and the extra 4% applies on up to $1,500 in combined quarterly spending. After that, cardholders earn the standard cash back payouts (1% for Amazon, Whole Foods Market and Feeding America and 5% for Chase Travel).

Let’s get into how I could see maximizing these categories for myself and whether they could work for you.

The catchall category for just about anything you need

This is the fifth consecutive year in which Amazon is one of Freedom Flex’s second quarter bonus categories. Because Amazon is a popular retailer with a wide product selection, this will likely be the centerpiece of most cardholders’ second-quarter rewards strategies.

It’s important to note that the bonus category is defined broadly, including not just Amazon.com but also Whole Foods Market (which is owned by Amazon), Amazon gift cards, Amazon Fresh orders, Amazon Prime subscriptions and third-party sellers listed on Amazon.com.

As a result, many cardholders could maximize the $1,500 limit (remember, activation is required) by purchasing from Amazon and its various affiliates, earning $75 cash back in the process. If you won’t hit the threshold with your routine spending, consider buying gift cards for future use and/or stocking up on non-perishable goods.

Time your subscription renewal for maximum rewards If you’re due to renew your Amazon Prime subscription, doing so during Q2 means you’ll earn 5% back on that renewal. Or, if you’ve been paying your subscription monthly, consider opting for an annual plan during Q2 to take advantage of the extra credit card rewards

During last year’s Amazon bonus quarter, my family spent $874 on qualifying purchases, earning me a total of $43.70 in cash back (or 4,370 Ultimate Rewards points if you prefer to think of Flex rewards in those terms). I could earn more rewards this year by taking my own advice about pre-purchasing gift cards, toiletries, non-perishable food and so on.

Of course, it’s crucial to avoid overspending and carrying a balance (the card charges a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR). Don’t end up paying 18% (or more) in interest just to earn 5% cash back.

One other caveat: If you have a card that gives more than 1% cash back at Amazon, remember to switch your default card away from your Freedom Flex card once the promotion ends. The Freedom Flex’s 5% earn rate will be my best Amazon option in Q2, but the rest of the year it’s the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for me (2% unlimited cash rewards on everything).

Now is the time to plan future travel if it’s in your budget and plans

This is the second time in three quarters that Chase Travel has been among Freedom Flex’s elevated bonus categories. Chase is clearly trying to promote its in-house travel booking engine, which is already one of the largest in the world.

Chase Travel is a boom-or-bust inclusion on the bonus calendar. The 5% everyday rewards are already compelling, and the Q2 bump to 9% could be even more lucrative. But travel planning is expensive, and it’s not usually an impulse buy. In other words, this isn’t the $50 gift card top-up that helps you hit the bonus spending threshold. It should be a more calculated decision.

Especially if you’re booking for a family, you might hit that $1,500 limit quickly. Assuming it’s money you would have spent anyway, getting 9% back on a $1,500 travel booking (with activation) puts $135 back into your wallet. If you won’t be traveling in Q2, you could potentially think ahead and book a trip for later in the year (summer travel, perhaps, or even looking ahead to fall and the winter holidays).

The caveat about avoiding overspending and debt again applies. Plus, there are a few drawbacks to using Chase Travel — or any online travel agency. These bookings don’t typically earn hotel loyalty points or count toward hotel elite status (although flight reservations sometimes do earn airline miles and count toward airline elite status). And if you have trouble with your booking — you need to cancel, there is bad weather, etc. — you need to deal with the middleman (Chase Travel) rather than the airline or hotel. That can complicate things.

Still, many people love Chase Travel, and these bookings can be a good way to get value from your Freedom Flex card in Q2. Just know what you’re getting into before you make your reservations.

Do a good deed, earn rewards and get a tax break

For a second straight quarter, a charitable organization shows up on Freedom Flex’s list of bonus categories. In Q1, it was the American Heart Association, and it’s Feeding America this quarter. Providing food to hungry families who might not otherwise be able to afford it is a great cause, albeit an unusual credit card bonus category.

If you’re inclined to make a contribution, I’m sure it would be appreciated — and rewarded with an extra 4% back if you use your Freedom Flex card (up to $1,500 spent in the bonus categories and with activation).

Another sweetener is the expanded tax deduction that took effect this year. During the 2026 tax year, even non-itemizers can deduct $2,000 for cash donations if they are married and file jointly ($1,000 for singles).

The bottom line

The Q2 2026 Chase Freedom Flex bonus categories are an interesting mix of everyday and occasional spending categories. There should be something for everyone, headlined by the broad appeal of Amazon and its affiliates. As long as you avoid interest and overspending, credit card rewards are free money in exchange for purchases you would have made anyway.

That’s my favorite aspect of cash back credit cards. Whether I’m buying groceries or birthday presents or clothes or home goods or anything else, getting a percentage of that spending back really adds up over time. To the tune of almost $3,000 last year, in my case.

Have a question about credit cards? E-mail me at ted.rossman@bankrate.com and I’d be happy to help.