You received your tax refund, and now you’re figuring out what to do with the money. It might be a significant amount of cash — how do you spend it wisely?

If you have credit card debt, the answer is almost always to use your refund to pay it down. Almost.

Generally, reducing your most expensive debt is the right course of action. This step can help you save on interest charges and direct this money to better things — whether it’s your investment account or vacation savings.

But personal finance, like most things in life, is all about nuance. In certain situations, there might be better uses for your tax refund. To determine whether you’re in such a situation, ask yourself the following three questions to see if there’s a better use for your cash.

Do you have emergency savings?

An emergency fund is essential to your financial health. This money is your safety net, protecting you from large medical bills, unexpected expenses or loss of income and helping you avoid a ballooning card balance.

Experts generally recommend having between three and six months’ worth of basic expenses saved up in an emergency fund. Some experts even say you need a 12-month emergency fund, now that we as consumers face so much economic uncertainty. A Bankrate survey from June 2024 found that 59 percent of U.S. adults were uncomfortable with their level of emergency savings. Another survey, this one from February 2025, found that about 1 in 5 (19 percent) had no emergency savings at all.

If you can relate to either or both groups, your tax refund can provide an excellent boost to your emergency fund. This way, in case anything happens, you won’t have to add more to your high-interest debt.

Make sure to keep your emergency fund in a high-yield savings account. This type of account provides a significantly higher yield, helping your money grow while it remains accessible.

What’s your credit card’s interest rate?

Credit card debt is expensive. The average credit card interest rate is currently 20.09 percent, according to Bankrate. That’s why eliminating credit card balances should typically be a priority.

However, depending on the kind of card you have, you might not be paying as much. Your APR might even be 0 percent.

For example, if you have a card with an introductory 0 percent APR on purchases, you won’t be paying any interest on them while the promotional period lasts. Or, if you have moved a credit card balance to a balance transfer card, you similarly won’t pay interest charges on that amount during the promotional period.

In either case, if you’re on track to pay off the balance in full while the introductory APR lasts, it might be better to use your tax refund on something else. When you’re not paying interest, it’s time to focus on earning it. If your emergency fund is in good shape, consider your other saving goals. Boost your retirement savings, consider investing or add to your house down payment fund. Put your tax refund to work.

How much credit card debt do you have?

On the other hand, if you’re paying interest on your credit card, and your card balance is high, your tax refund might simply not make much of a difference.

Credit card debt can be a real financial burden. If your tax refund would barely make a dent in your balance, it might become a Band-Aid covering a bigger problem.

Take an honest look at your situation. Do you struggle to pay all your bills and obligations each month? Do you feel like you’re living paycheck to paycheck? If that’s the case, you want to be especially careful and strategic with how you use such an influx of cash as a tax refund.

Go through your budget and assess your expenses to see how you can reduce your spending. Once you have a clear picture of your finances, pick a card debt repayment strategy you can stick to. This will also give you a better idea of how to use your tax refund, whether it’s to help you with everyday expenses or to start an emergency fund.

If you’re completely overwhelmed with debt and can’t make ends meet, you might need additional support. Consider reaching out to a nonprofit credit counseling agency. A certified credit counselor will evaluate your financial circumstances and suggest potential solutions, such as a debt management plan.

The bottom line

If you have received a tax refund and are trying to decide on the best way to use it, credit card debt payoff is usually a safe bet. However, few things are universal when it comes to personal finance.

Consider your card terms and your overall financial situation to determine whether your tax refund would best serve you if applied to your credit card balance — or if there are other priorities you need to focus on first.