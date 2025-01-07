Top CD rates today: January 7, 2025 | Leading APYs drop on 5 terms

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.55 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

Top APYs for many CD terms have been declining for months since peaking late in 2023.

Overall, competitive APYs remain several times greater than national averages.

Today, we see top rates that are lower for five of the certificate of deposit (CD) terms monitored by Bankrate. This is due to Popular Direct lowering the annual percentage yields (APYs) for some of its offerings. As such, the highest yield across common CD terms is now 4.55 percent APY, which can be found on a six-month term. Shorter terms continue to earn higher APYs than longer terms, which has been the case since before Bankrate began this daily page in late 2023.

Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 7, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

Is a CD a safe place to keep your money?

When shopping around for a CD, be sure to go with one in which the funds are federally insured. This means you won’t lose your money if the financial institution were to fail. Choose a bank that’s insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Under such federally insured institutions, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.

Recent trends in top CD rates

Competitive CD APYs have been trending downward throughout 2024. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it's currently 4.50 percent. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates have seen steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.