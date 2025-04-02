Top CD rates today: April 2, 2025 | Highest APYs range from 4.15%-4.50%

Key takeaways The highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on a three- and a six-month term.

When shopping around, you can find rates three times the national averages.

The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its March meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.

Like a savings account, a certificate of deposit (CD) is an account where you can stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest. A CD differs in that it offers a fixed interest rate for the duration of its term. If you enroll in a CD at a time before interest rates fall, your CD’s rate remains the same for its term. What’s more, a CD rate can be higher than the rate on a standard savings account, although a CD usually requires that you commit your cash for the entire term, with early withdrawals resulting in a penalty.

Top rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) remain unchanged today, with the highest rate of 4.50 percent annual percentage yield (APY) offered on shorter terms of three and six months. You’ll find leading APYs that are slightly lower — between 4.15-4.40 percent — on terms between one and five years.

Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 2, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How much $10,000 could earn you in a one-year CD

If you’re comfortable locking $10,000 into a one-year CD right now, and the CD earns 4.40 percent APY, it would earn around $440 in interest by the time it matures. Bankrate’s CD calculator can help you determine how much a CD will be worth at the end of its term. Just input the CD’s APY, the term length and the amount of your opening deposit.

How inflation impacts monetary policy

After holding its key benchmark rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the federal funds rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three recent rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. In recent months, however, inflation started to tick back up, although the most recent reading showed a lower month-over-month rate of 2.8 percent. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"The economy is strong overall and has made significant progress toward our goals over the past two years," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 19. "Labor market conditions are solid, and inflation has moved closer to our 2 percent longer-run goal, though it remains somewhat elevated."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.8 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

