Top CD rates today: March 24, 2025 | Lock in 4.40% APY until March 2026
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on three- and six-month CDs.
- Competitive CDs are earning around three times the national average rates, for various terms.
- The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its March meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.
Last week, the Federal Reserve chose to hold its benchmark rate at a range of 4.25-5 percent. This marks the second consecutive meeting in which officials left rates unchanged, after cutting rates at their previous three meetings. The Fed’s holding pattern could result in stability for certificate of deposit (CD) rates; in fact, we’ve only seen one decrease in top CD rates so far in March, while the highest rate for another term increased slightly.
Right now, the highest annual percentage yield (APY) across CD terms is 4.50 percent, and it’s offered on terms of three and six months. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.40 percent.
Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.
Today's top CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Bask Bank
|4.50%
|1.30%
|$55
|6-month
|Bread Savings
|4.50%
|1.76%
|$111
|9-month
|Bask Bank
|4.40%
|N/A
|$164
|1-year
|Bask Bank
|4.40%
|1.86%
|$220
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.11%
|$315
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.61%
|$424
|3-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.53%
|$649
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.69%
|$894
|5-year
|SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
|4.25%
|1.54%
|$1,157
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of March 24, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
When is a CD a good idea?
A CD can be a good option when you find one with a competitive rate and you can afford to lock in the money for the entire term. Most CDs charge an early withdrawal penalty for taking out the money before the maturity date. An upside to such a penalty structure is you’ll be less tempted to withdraw the money early and use it for impulse purchases.
What the current interest rate environment means for CDs
Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.
What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.
Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.