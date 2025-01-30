Top CD rates today: January 30, 2025 | Highest APYs hold steady after Fed rate cut pause

Key takeaways Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.65 percent APY, offered on a three-month CD.

Competitive CDs are earning around three times the national average rates, for various terms.

Recent Federal Reserve rate cuts have prompted lower APYs on CDs, although officials decided to hold rates steady at their latest rate-setting meeting on Jan. 29.

The Federal Reserve chose to pause interest rate cuts on Wednesday, leaving its benchmark rate at a range of 4.25-5 percent. This move came after officials cut rates at their three previous meetings by a total of 1 percentage point, or 100 basis points.

In remarks following the rate-setting meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited inflation that “remains somewhat elevated” and referred to the Fed’s dual mandate goals of maximum employment and stable prices. “With our policy stance significantly less restrictive than it had been, and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance,” he said.

What does the Fed’s pause in rate cuts mean for your money in the bank? Annual percentage yields (APYs) often move in lockstep with the federal funds rate, so we saw decreases in competitive certificate of deposit (CD) APYs leading up to 2024’s Fed rate cuts, as well as in the weeks that followed them. The Fed’s latest decision not to cut rates further, for now, could mean stabilization in some CD rates. In January, we haven’t seen any decreases in top CD rates since mid-month, for instance. However, there were 13 such drops in the first half of the month.

Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 30, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How much $10,000 could earn you in a one-year CD

If you’re comfortable locking $10,000 into a one-year CD right now, and the CD earns 4.40 percent APY, it would earn around $440 in interest by the time it matures. Bankrate’s CD calculator can help you determine how much a CD will be worth at the end of its term. Just input the CD’s APY, the term length and the amount of your opening deposit.

Recent trends in top CD rates

Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and are decreasing so far in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it was 4.40 percent on Jan. 30, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.