Top CD rates today: January 10, 2025 | Highest APY holds steady at 4.55%

Key takeaways Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.55 percent APY, offered on a six-month term.

Competitive APYs for some terms are currently several times greater than national averages.

The Federal Reserve has cut rates three in recent months, and it may do so again. More cuts could drive down CD APYs further, so some savers are locking in CD rates now while they’re still historically high.

Among certificates of deposit (CDs) monitored by Bankrate for this page, leading rates on seven of the nine terms have decreased since the start of 2025. Overall, competitive rates have been declining for more than a year, with the highest annual percentage yield (APY) on a one-year CD falling from 5.55 percent a year ago to 4.50 percent at present.

The good news for savers is the highest APYs are still outpacing the rate of inflation. When shopping around, you can often find such APYs from online banks and credit unions. Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and how much you’d earn for each term with a $5,000 investment.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 10, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

When is a CD a good idea?

You might decide to open a CD when rates are likely to start falling on deposit accounts. Thanks to its fixed interest rate, a competitive CD will continue to earn its high yield for the full term, even in a falling rate environment. Another benefit of the guaranteed rate is you’ll be able to calculate in advance how much interest the CD will earn through the end of the term.

A CD may be a good idea if you have a sum of money you do not need access to for a specific amount of time. For example, if you're saving to buy a home in 2026, a one-year CD would mature in January of next year. For emergency funds and other savings you might need access to at any time, a high-yield savings account may be a better fit.

What the current rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent December rate cut could spur further decreases in CD APYs.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.