TD Bank offers a variety of terms on its certificates of deposit, a boon for consumers looking to build a CD ladder. The interest rates vary significantly depending on what type of CD you choose.
While some of its CD offerings are competitive, there are higher rates available with some online banks. Some of TD Bank’s promotional bump rate options are well above Bankrate’s national average, but rates on its standard CDs fall short.
TD Bank earned a 3.7 out of 5 in Bankrate’s overall rating of the bank, and its CDs earned 3.5 out of 5 stars.
TD Bank CD rates
TD Bank offers a wide array of CD options, including:
- Choice Promotional CDs
- Step Rate CDs
- No-Catch CDs
Each comes with a range of term options. TD Bank’s CDs may not be available in all markets.
Here’s a look at TD Bank’s CD rates:
These are the rates for TD Bank’s Choice Promotional CDs.
|Account
|Term
|Relationship Bump Rate
|Minimum deposit to earn APY
|TD Choice Promotional CD
|3 months
|3.00% APY
|$250
|TD Choice Promotional CD
|6 months
|5.00% APY
|$250
|TD Choice Promotional CD
|9 months
|4.00% APY
|$250
|TD Choice Promotional CD
|1 year
|4.00% APY
|$250
|TD Choice Promotional CD
|18 months
|4.00% APY
|$250
|TD Choice Promotional CD
|2 years
|4.00% APY
|$250
|TD Choice Promotional CD
|3 years
|3.51% APY
|$250
|TD Choice Promotional CD
|5 years
|2.50% APY
|$250
TD Bank’s bump rates are for customers who have an eligible checking account at TD Bank.
TD Bank also offers a Step Rate CD. The account starts out paying the same APY as Choice CDs but increases 5 basis points (0.05 percent) each year for the length of the CD term. Two term options are offered: three and five years. Step Rate CDs also allow customers to make one penalty-free withdrawal within 10 calendar days of the anniversary date of opening the account.
These are the composite yields for Step Rate CDs at TD Bank.
|Account
|Term
|Composite APY
|Minimum opening deposit
|TD Step Rate CD
|3 years
|0.10%
|$250
|TD Step Rate CD
|5 years
|0.15%
|$250
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown on this page are as of Feb. 27, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.
How TD Bank CD rates compare to top-yielding banks
Some of TD Bank’s relationship CDs might be worth considering if you live near a TD Bank store or have a checking account at TD Bank, but TD Bank’s standard rate CDs fall well short of those offered by online bank competitors.
Choosing a highly rated online bank that’s insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) can be a way to get a higher APY and to keep your money safe in case of a bank failure. Just make sure your money is within FDIC limits and guidelines.
Consider a bank that offers consistently higher rates, such as Marcus by Goldman Sachs or Capital One. Though there are other online banks that might offer even higher APYs still.
Other savings options at TD Bank
TD Bank offers a no-catch CD, which allows one penalty-free withdrawal per term.
|Account
|Term
|APY
|Minimum opening deposit
|TD No-Catch CD
|6 months
|0.05%
|$250
|TD No-Catch CD
|1 year
|0.05%
|$250
TD Bank also offers savings accounts. TD Bank’s standard savings APYs offer relatively uninspiring interest rates. But the bump rate with the TD Signature Savings account can offer a competitive yield with a large balance.