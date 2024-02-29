Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD rates
Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers CDs across numerous terms — from six months to six years. The direct bank’s CDs offer competitive yields and require just $500 to open. Marcus by Goldman Sachs earned a 4.1 out of 5 in Bankrate’s overall rating of the bank, while its CDs earned 4.9 out of 5.
Current high-yield CD rates at Marcus.
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|High-yield CD
|6 months
|5.05%
|$500
|High-yield CD
|9 months
|5.10%
|$500
|High-yield CD
|1 year
|5.05%
|$500
|High-yield CD
|18 months
|4.80%
|$500
|High-yield CD
|2 years
|4.40%
|$500
|High-yield CD
|3 years
|4.30%
|$500
|High-yield CD
|4 years
|4.20%
|$500
|High-yield CD
|5 years
|4.10%
|$500
|High-yield CD
|6 years
|4.00%
|$500
The bank also offers no-penalty CDs. Funds can be withdrawn following a seven-day waiting period after the account is funded.
Marcus no-penalty CD rates
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|No-Penalty CD
|7 months
|0.45%
|$500
|No-Penalty CD
|11 months
|0.35%
|$500
|No-Penalty CD
|13 months
|4.70%
|$500
Marcus by Goldman Sachs also has a new rate bump CD.
Marcus rate bump CD rate
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|Rate Bump CD
|20 months
|4.40%
|$500
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 22, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.
How Marcus CD rates compare to top-yielding banks
Marcus offers a competitive APY for a one-year CD. Though you may find higher yields from another bank.
Compare top CD rates before committing your savings to a CD.
Other savings options at Marcus
Savers seeking more liquidity do have another option at Marcus. The bank also offers a high-yield savings account that has no fees or minimum account requirements. The account doesn’t limit the number of withdrawals or transfers that can be made, following a change made by the Federal Reserve Board to Regulation D in April 2020.
