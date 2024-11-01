Senior Living
Learn about senior care, nursing homes, independent and assisted living. Find resources on home health care, caregiving, retirement communities and estate planning.
Senior Living Basics
What is an annuity?
Bankrate explores what annuities are, how they work and who they can benefit.
What is a Roth solo 401(k)?
A solo 401(k) offers the same employee contribution limits as a 401(k) with an employer.
Roth IRA, Roth 401(k) differences
Though similar in name, these accounts have major differences you should be aware of.
Latest Articles
-
What are commission-free annuities and are they good for retirement?
Thinking of purchasing a commission-free annuity? Here’s what you should know.3 min read Nov 21, 2024
-
What are annuities and how do they work?
Bankrate explores what annuities are, how they work and who they can benefit.8 min read Nov 21, 2024
-
10 high-dividend stocks and how to invest in them
These 10 stocks can give your portfolio a boost of income.3 min read Nov 20, 2024
-
9 biggest 401(k) mistakes to avoid
Don’t make these errors when using a 401(k) to save for retirement.5 min read Nov 20, 2024
-
What are variable annuities? Benefits, risks and how they work
The fees and complexity of variable annuities can far outweigh potential benefits.6 min read Nov 15, 2024
-
5 biggest financial regrets and lessons from baby boomers
Baby boomers’ biggest financial regrets offer lessons for younger generations.6 min read Nov 12, 2024
-
Inherited IRA rules: 7 things all beneficiaries must know
Avoid the pitfalls of the process to help protect your windfall.9 min read Nov 08, 2024
-
8 ways to take penalty-free withdrawals from your IRA or 401(k)
Need your retirement money early? Here’s when you can avoid the 10 percent penalty.6 min read Nov 07, 2024
-
6 of the best ways to get the maximum Social Security retirement benefit
Here’s how to juice your Social Security payout, including a few key areas to watch.6 min read Nov 06, 2024
-
What is a safe harbor 401(k)?
A safe harbor 401(k) can simplify the process for a company looking to roll out a retirement plan.6 min read Nov 01, 2024