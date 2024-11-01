Senior Living

Learn about senior care, nursing homes, independent and assisted living. Find resources on home health care, caregiving, retirement communities and estate planning.

Senior Living Basics

What is an annuity?

Bankrate explores what annuities are, how they work and who they can benefit.

8 min read

What is a Roth solo 401(k)?

A solo 401(k) offers the same employee contribution limits as a 401(k) with an employer.

4 min read

Roth IRA, Roth 401(k) differences

Though similar in name, these accounts have major differences you should be aware of.

4 min read

Solo 401(k) vs. SEP IRA

Both kinds of plans can be started relatively fast and without many of the hassles of traditional plans.

6 min read

Latest Articles

Related Topics

Helpful Links

The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
Usa Today
New York Times
Cnn
Bloomberg
Abc