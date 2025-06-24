Annuities are often associated with retirees looking for a steady income stream later in life. But does it make sense to lock in guaranteed income in your 40s, potentially decades before retirement?

On the surface, the idea of guaranteed income sounds appealing. But annuities are complicated financial products, and buying one too early can tie up your money and dampen your growth potential.

“Over long periods of time, annuities usually underperform stocks and bonds, especially after accounting for fees and inflation,” says Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA, and financial consultant at Acclarity.

There are a few fringe cases where buying an annuity in your 40s might be a strategic move. But for most people, it’s a hard pass.

Does it make sense to buy an annuity in your 40s?

Annuities convert a lump sum of money into a stream of income you can’t outlive, sort of like a self-funded pension. That’s great if you’re 65 and trying to make sure your savings don’t run out . But if you’re 45 with a good job, tying up a chunk of cash for 15 or 20 years — or more — could expose you to some serious risks.

In most cases, buying an annuity in your 40s is premature. Your money can often be put to better use in investments that offer higher growth potential — think stocks , ETFs or mutual funds . These asset classes come with more volatility, but they also give your money room to grow, especially over long time horizons. They’re also much easier to liquidate if your financial situation changes or you need to tweak your retirement plan.

After all, your financial priorities in your 40s can evolve quickly — kids, housing, career changes, aging parents and maybe even a potential layoff. Flexibility matters, and annuities don’t give you much of it.

“That underperformance, coupled with their relative illiquidity, makes annuities a poor choice for most people in their 40s,” says Brock.

That said, there are a few niche scenarios where buying an annuity early could work in your favor, but you need to be absolutely clear about the trade-offs.

Risks of buying an annuity in your 40s

While annuities can offer peace of mind, there are serious downsides to buying one too early in life. Here’s what you need to consider before committing.

Fees can be brutal : Variable annuities in particular can carry layers of fees, including administrative fees, investment management fees, mortality and expense charges and rider costs. These can quickly eat into your returns. Annuity fees can easily total 2 percent or more. Compare that with low-cost index funds , many of which carry expense ratios of less than 0.05 percent.

in particular can carry layers of fees, including administrative fees, investment management fees, mortality and expense charges and rider costs. These can quickly eat into your returns. can easily total 2 percent or more. Compare that with , many of which carry expense ratios of less than 0.05 percent. The tax deferral isn’t a huge win if you’re already using IRAs or 401(k)s : Annuities grow tax-deferred, but so do traditional IRAs and 401(k)s — without the high fees. If you haven’t maxed out your retirement plans , you’re likely better off doing that first. Retirement accounts are simpler and easier to manage.

Annuities grow tax-deferred, but so do and 401(k)s — without the high fees. If you haven’t maxed out your , you’re likely better off doing that first. Retirement accounts are simpler and easier to manage. Potential for low returns : Fixed annuities provide guaranteed but lower returns similar to certificates of deposit, which means they may barely keep pace with inflation over time. That’s not ideal if you’re 20 years out from retirement and trying to grow wealth.

provide guaranteed but lower returns similar to certificates of deposit, which means they may barely keep pace with inflation over time. That’s not ideal if you’re 20 years out from retirement and trying to grow wealth. Inflation risk : Unless you buy a rider at an added cost, your payouts won’t rise with inflation. So-called inflation-protected annuities exist, but they usually cap how much your payout can increase each year and often start with a lower base rate to make up for the added inflation adjustment later.

Unless you at an added cost, your payouts won’t rise with inflation. So-called inflation-protected annuities exist, but they usually cap how much your payout can increase each year and often start with a lower base rate to make up for the added inflation adjustment later. Lack of liquidity : Most annuities come with surrender periods — typically seven to 10 years — during which you’ll pay a penalty to access your money. Even after the surrender period ends, withdrawals might still be limited or penalized.

Most annuities come with surrender periods — typically seven to 10 years — during which you’ll pay a penalty to access your money. Even after the surrender period ends, withdrawals might still be limited or penalized. Complexity and lack of transparency: Annuities are notoriously hard to understand. Riders, surrender schedules and payout options can make your eyes glaze over. It’s hard to compare products, and key details are often buried in dense contracts. Sure, regulations require insurers to use plain language in annuity disclosures, but when you’re handed a booklet that’s 40 pages long, it’s anything but clear and accessible.

When buying an annuity in your 40s might make sense

Buying an annuity in your 40s isn’t common, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad idea outright. In certain scenarios, it can be a strategic move, particularly for people with high incomes or unique financial circumstances. That said, it’s not something to enter into lightly.

Here are a few situations when buying an annuity in your 40s makes sense.

You’ve already maxed out tax-advantaged accounts. If you’re contributing the limit to your 401(k), IRA and HSA, and you still have extra savings to invest, a deferred annuity could help you grow your money in a tax-efficient way.

If you’re contributing the limit to your 401(k), IRA and HSA, and you still have extra savings to invest, a deferred annuity could help you grow your money in a tax-efficient way. You’ve received a windfall. If you come into a large amount of money — an inheritance, legal settlement or some other windfall — you might want to use part of it to purchase an annuity and earmark the money for guaranteed retirement income.

If you come into a large amount of money — an inheritance, legal settlement or some other windfall — you might want to use part of it to purchase an annuity and earmark the money for guaranteed retirement income. You plan to retire early. If you’re aiming to retire at 55, buying an annuity at 45 that starts paying out in 10 years could help bridge the gap before Social Security or pension benefits kick in.

“Purchasing an annuity in your 40s could also make sense if you’re highly risk-averse and desire a hands-off way to generate a reliable stream of future income in a tax-deferred manner,” says Brock.

That said, all these cases depend on the specific annuity product. Not all annuities are created equal, so the onus is on you as the consumer to carefully review your contract and understand what you’re buying.

What’s the best type of annuity to buy in your 40s?

If you’re going to buy an annuity in your 40s, you ought to be considering a deferred annuity . These contracts don’t begin payouts right away, like an immediate annuity . Instead, your money is invested by the insurance company until a future date when you decide to start receiving payments. The idea is to give money in the account time to accumulate value and eventually provide a stream of income in retirement.

There are three main types of deferred annuities, each with different ways of earning returns:

Fixed annuities Offer a guaranteed interest rate for a set period. They’re simple and predictable, but the returns are low compared to stock market returns. Fixed indexed annuities Returns are tied to the performance of a market index (like the S&P 500), with protection against losses and a cap on your gains. These can provide modest upside while protecting against downside, but the caps and participation rates can severely limit your returns. Variable annuities You choose from a range of underlying funds, and your returns depend on how those investments perform. They offer more growth potential, but also carry more risk, complexity and fees.

If you’re thinking of buying an annuity in your 40s, Brock says the best type is a deferred fixed index annuity.

“This type of annuity offers the potential for long-term growth potential, while providing downside protection,” he says.

If you’re considering an annuity in your 40s, it’s essential to do your due diligence. Read the contract thoroughly and ask for a detailed breakdown of all the fees and guarantees. Ultimately, you want to determine your net return after fees and taxes. In other words, what you’ll actually be able to spend when the annuity begins paying out.

Comparing products from different insurers is also essential, and it’s worth consulting with a fee-only financial advisor who can help you assess whether the annuity fits in with your overall financial needs.

Bottom line

Buying an annuity in your 40s is uncommon — and for most people, it’s not the best move. You’ll likely get better long-term results from lower-cost, higher-growth investments. In your 40s, growth and flexibility are usually more important than guarantees. Unless you’re in a unique financial situation, think twice before locking up your money for the promise of future security.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.