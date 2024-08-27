How to sell a house by owner in Utah
- It’s possible to sell your Utah home without a real estate agent, but it will require you to do more work.
- Selling without an agent saves you the cost of a listing agent’s commission, which could be up to 3 percent of the home’s sale price.
- Be sure to research the local housing market in your Utah city before listing your home, so you can price it appropriately.
If you’re looking to save some cash when you sell your Utah property, you may be curious about how to sell your house without a Realtor. After all, the median home sale price in the Beehive State as of July 2024 was a high $563,800, according to Redfin, and a listing agent normally earns between 2.5 and 3 percent of the home’s sale price. That means going the DIY route could save you anywhere from $14,095 to $16,914.
Choosing to sell your house by owner takes extra work, though — you will need to take on all the tasks a real estate agent would normally do, on your own. Here’s what you need to know if you’re hoping to sell a house by owner in Utah.
Selling a house without a Realtor in Utah
When you list your home as for sale by owner (FSBO), it’s important to know what will be required of you — it might be more than you think. Here are some basic steps to follow when selling a house without a Realtor, in Utah or anywhere.
Do your research
Real estate agents make it their job to be an expert on the local housing market. If you plan to sell your house on your own, research and understand what’s going on in your local market. Selling a house in Salt Lake City requires different priorities than selling a house in Moab, for example, and things can differ even from one neighborhood to the next. When is the best time to sell? What do properties need to sell quickly? What are buyers in the area typically looking for in a home?
The median home sale price in Utah is higher than the national average, but Redfin data shows that properties in Utah are also taking longer to sell. Being aware of the Utah housing market in general and the conditions in your specific area can help you set your listing up for a successful sale.
Prep the house
You’ll probably want to invest some time and energy into making sure the home is ready for the market and makes a good first impression. Expect to do a deep cleaning of the property, clear away any clutter and repair anything obvious that might turn off house-hunters, like a dripping faucet or a broken window.
You might even consider some small upgrades or projects to make your home more attractive to buyers. Major renovations tend not to recoup their full cost when you sell, but it could be worth updating outdated kitchen or bathroom fixtures, like cabinet hardware, or upping your exterior curb appeal. Some fresh paint and bright flowers can go a long way in making the property look welcoming.
Create your listing
Even though you’re not working with a professional, you’ll want to create a professional-looking listing. Most people look at listings online before they visit in person, so it’s smart to hire a pro photographer for high-quality listing photos. It may also be worth staging the home to make the photos look more attractive and give buyers a better sense of how the rooms can be used.
Another essential part of your listing is a full description of the property, incorporating all the basic facts — age, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage — as well as any special features, like a pool or a mountain view. Local info about the school district and nearby conveniences are helpful, too.
Finally, the most important aspect of a home listing is the price. To establish a competitive price, look at nearby similar properties that have recently sold. This will help you understand what people have been willing to pay for comparable homes in your area. Don’t set a price based on your emotional attachment to the home; instead, try to set pricing based on its fair market value under current market conditions.
Market the listing
Once you have a listing, you need to get the word out. Social media platforms can be a good place to start — just make sure you don’t share too many personal details online, especially if you still live in the house.
But the best way to get your listing seen by buyers is to put it on the local MLS (multiple listing service). This compilation of for-sale homes is usually usually only accessible to real estate pros, but there are many companies that will list FSBO homes there for a flat fee. FSBO sellers in Utah can try platforms like Houzeo, Flat List, FSBO.com and ForSaleByOwner.com, among many others. Homes listed on the MLS are typically syndicated to larger consumer-facing sites like Zillow and Realtor.com.
Marketing your home also means coordinating in-person showings for interested buyers. You can do this by scheduling appointments or hosting an open house. It can take some time to coordinate schedules, so be flexible and keep the house neat and tidy at all times in case of last-minute visitors. And always exercise caution when letting strangers into your home.
Make a deal
Interested buyers will work with their agents to make you an offer. When you receive an offer, you can decide to accept it, reject it or make a counter-offer. Keep in mind that without an agent of your own, you will have to handle all the negotiations of price and other contract terms on your own. That’s why it can be particularly useful for FSBO sellers to hire a real estate attorney, even if their state does not require it (which Utah does not). There’s a lot of paperwork in a real estate transaction, and a lot of money at stake, so it’s smart to have a legal expert give everything the once over to be sure your interests are protected.
Required disclosures for Utah home sellers
Home sellers in every state are required to disclose certain information about the property to their buyer. Federal law requires the disclosure of lead-based paints if the home was built before 1978, for example. Most states require that the seller detail any known defects with the home, such as structural damage or roof leaks; a unique requirement in Utah is that sellers must disclose whether the home has been contaminated by methamphetamines.
In addition, if the house is part of a homeowners association, you’ll have to provide the buyer with documentation about the HOA’s fees, rules and financial status.
Pros and cons of selling a house by owner in Utah
While you don’t need a real estate agent to sell your home, agents can offer guidance and expertise throughout the process. Here are some FSBO pros and cons to consider.
Pros
- Save money on commissions: FSBO sellers don’t have to worry about paying a commission for a seller’s agent. This could save you up to 3 percent of the home sale price — but keep in mind that depending on the terms of your contract, you may still have to pay your buyer’s agent’s fee.
- Quicker turnaround: Agents often have multiple clients at once and may take time in getting back to you or have to juggle a busy schedule. When you sell on your own, you can get things done faster.
- Full control: While an agent’s job is to represent you and your needs, working with one means you are subject to their terms and the way they work. With a FSBO sale, you’re the boss — you make all the decisions on your own.
Cons
- Potentially lower profits: A real estate agent is a marketing pro and an expert in the local housing market. Without their knowledge and skills, you may not bring in as high a price for your home.
- More work to do: Agents do a lot to earn their commission. Taking on all their tasks yourself, from listing to marketing to negotiating, is a lot of work and can be risky for a newbie.
- Smaller buyer pool: Professional agents also have large networks in the industry, and they spread the word about their listings to other agents as well as potential buyers. You may struggle to have as wide of a reach on your own.
FAQs
