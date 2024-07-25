At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Need to sell a Lone Star State home that’s seen better days? You could renovate and upgrade the property to attract more buyers and potentially secure a higher price. But if that sounds like more hassle or expense than you’d like, you could also put it on the market exactly as it is, without bothering to make any repairs or improvements. This is called selling “as-is.” Here’s a breakdown of what to know if you’re looking to sell a house as-is in Texas.

Can you sell your house as-is in Texas?

Selling a house in as-is condition is possible in every state, including Texas — it simply means putting your property on the market in its current condition, without undertaking any repairs or renovations first. The buyer agrees to purchase the property as it is, with the knowledge that any repairs required will be their responsibility, not yours.

However, just like in any home sale, the buyer still has the right to know about the property’s condition, and the seller is obligated to be transparent and truthful about any problems. Texas home sellers must disclose any information they’re aware of about issues affecting the home’s value or desirability. The Texas Real Estate Commission provides a seller’s disclosure form that contains four pages of details about the property and its condition, including the presence of asbestos, structural issues, water damage and more, which must be filled out and provided to the buyer.

You’re not required to hire a real estate agent to sell a house as-is (or to sell a house at all), but it’s probably a smart idea under these circumstances. You’ll need to include an as-is clause in your contract, for example, and an experienced agent can help you make sure it’s worded correctly and provides the proper protections. In addition, depending on how extensive the issues are with the home, an agent can make sure your disclosures are appropriate and help house-hunters see the home’s potential, rather than seeing only the problems.

How much can I sell my house for as-is?

Several factors, including the property’s condition and location, as well as the competitiveness of your local real estate market, play a role in how much a home is worth. In robust seller’s markets, the price difference between selling as-is and selling post-renovations can be smaller, and in highly desirable neighborhoods, the home’s location may carry more weight than its condition.

Still, as a general rule, lower offers should be expected for homes being sold as-is, since buyers know they will need to invest more money into repairs once the house is theirs. An as-is house won’t sell for the same amount that it would if it were move-in ready.

The as-is sale process may move faster than a traditional sale, though. Negotiations are typically brief, if they occur at all, and when both the buyer and seller have clear expectations, things can move at a quicker pace. That’s especially true if you opt to sell to one of the many cash homebuyers in Texas. These outfits make quick cash offers on homes in any condition, no repairs required, and can often close the entire within a week or two. However, they typically pay less than you’d be able to get on the open market.

Should you sell your house as-is in Texas?

Carefully consider the circumstances of your home sale, then weigh the pros and cons to help you decide.



Pros Saves money and hassle: Opting to sell your home as-is lets you avoid the expense and time-consuming management of making various upgrades and renovations. If the property needs more work than you can handle, this makes it so that you don’t have to.

Opting to sell your home as-is lets you avoid the expense and time-consuming management of making various upgrades and renovations. If the property needs more work than you can handle, this makes it so that you don’t have to. Simplifies sale process: The as-is selling process is more straightforward, with less need for negotiations and back-and-forth bargaining (if any). This can notably shorten your closing timeline.

The as-is selling process is more straightforward, with less need for negotiations and back-and-forth bargaining (if any). This can notably shorten your closing timeline. Attracts cash buyers: Many cash homebuyers, including real estate investors, iBuyers and other companies that buy houses, are keen on as-is properties. You may get a fast offer and a streamlined cash sale — ideal for sellers who just want to get the property off their hands as easily as possible. Cons Limited buyer pool: Typical homebuyers aren’t looking for fixer-uppers, which means your listing will appeal to a smaller segment of the market than a home in pristine condition would.

Typical homebuyers aren’t looking for fixer-uppers, which means your listing will appeal to a smaller segment of the market than a home in pristine condition would. Buyer-side challenges: Buyers seeking a home loan may find it challenging to secure a mortgage for an as-is home, particularly if the loan type or lender mandates specific repairs to be completed before closing. They may run into issues getting homeowners insurance as well.

Buyers seeking a home loan may find it challenging to secure a mortgage for an as-is home, particularly if the loan type or lender mandates specific repairs to be completed before closing. They may run into issues getting homeowners insurance as well. Lower sale price: You can’t expect a home that needs work, especially if it’s extensive work, to bring in the same price as one that’s modern and move-in ready.

Alternatives

Depending on your ideal timeframe and level of urgency, there are other options to consider for selling a home in less-than-perfect shape:

Cash homebuyers or iBuyers: These companies will move fast and pay cash — but you’ll make less of it than you would if you sold the traditional way.

These companies will move fast and pay cash — but you’ll make less of it than you would if you sold the traditional way. Local Realtors: Though engaging a real estate agent will mean paying their commission fee, the expertise and knowledge you’ll gain is likely to result in a higher sale price for your as-is property.

Though engaging a real estate agent will mean paying their commission fee, the expertise and knowledge you’ll gain is likely to result in a higher sale price for your as-is property. Postpone the sale and make repairs: If you have the time and resources, consider delaying the listing to give yourself some time to make repairs. You may not need to fix it all — focusing on the big things can be enough in some cases. And if you have enough equity in the home, you might be able to finance your home improvements with a home equity loan or line of credit.

Bottom line

An as-is sale can be appealing if you just don’t want to deal with doing — or paying for — the work needed to bring a property up to speed. And that’s fine! But doing some work before you list is likely to bring you a higher sale price. So weigh the pros and cons and consider your financial objectives before deciding to sell your Texas house as-is.

FAQs