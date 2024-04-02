GDP, CPI and other key economic reports
If you're keeping an eye on the economy, you need to watch these key pieces of data, updated by Bankrate as the information becomes available.
Click on the links below to find a fuller explanation of the term.
|This Week
|Month Ago
|Year Ago
|Consumer Price Index
|311.1
|309.7
|301.6
|Gross Domestic Product (billions)
|27957
|27994.6
|26138
|Purchasing Managers Index
|50.3
|47.8
|47.7
|Retail Sales
|700727
|700291
|697876
|Unemployment Rate
|3.9
|3.7
|3.6
Ratings methodology
Who are they for? Business owners, sophisticated investors and anyone who wants to keep an eye on the economy.
What's included? Statistics include: the unemployment rate, the level of monthly retail sales, price changes for businesses and consumers as measured by the Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index, monthly housing starts, and the quarterly Gross Domestic Product, which measures the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S. in a given calendar quarter.
