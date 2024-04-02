GDP, CPI and other key economic reports

If you're keeping an eye on the economy, you need to watch these key pieces of data, updated by Bankrate as the information becomes available.

Click on the links below to find a fuller explanation of the term.

  This Week Month Ago Year Ago
Consumer Price Index 311.1 309.7 301.6
Gross Domestic Product (billions) 27957 27994.6 26138
Purchasing Managers Index 50.3 47.8 47.7
Retail Sales 700727 700291 697876
Unemployment Rate 3.9 3.7 3.6

Ratings methodology

Who are they for? Business owners, sophisticated investors and anyone who wants to keep an eye on the economy.

What's included? Statistics include: the unemployment rate, the level of monthly retail sales, price changes for businesses and consumers as measured by the Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index, monthly housing starts, and the quarterly Gross Domestic Product, which measures the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S. in a given calendar quarter.

