Retail Sales

Updated: 2024-04-02
  This Week Month Ago Year Ago
Retail Sales 700727 700291 697876

What it means: Released monthly by the Department of Commerce, the retail sales figure (in millions) measures total sales of retail and food services nationwide.

How it's used: Retail sales are an excellent barometer for consumer spending, which fuels two-thirds of economic output. Any drop-off in retail sales indicates that consumers are reducing their level of spending and that harder economic times are likely.

