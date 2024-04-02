Retail Sales
|This Week
|Month Ago
|Year Ago
|Retail Sales
|700727
|700291
|697876
What it means: Released monthly by the Department of Commerce, the retail sales figure (in millions) measures total sales of retail and food services nationwide.
How it's used: Retail sales are an excellent barometer for consumer spending, which fuels two-thirds of economic output. Any drop-off in retail sales indicates that consumers are reducing their level of spending and that harder economic times are likely.
Compare Rates
Mortgage Rates
HIGH YIELD CD AND MMA RATES