Purchasing Managers Index

  This Week Month Ago Year Ago
Purchasing Managers Index 50.3 47.8 47.7

What it means: Released each month by the Institute for Supply Management, the ISM Purchasing Manager's Index is a gauge of conditions in the manufacturing sector of the economy.

How it's used: A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. Changes in the manufacturing sector are a barometer for aggregate demand and can indicate a pickup or slowdown in overall economic conditions.

