Consumer Price Index
|This Week
|Month Ago
|Year Ago
|Consumer Price Index
|311.1
|309.7
|301.6
What it means: Published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index measures the change in prices paid by consumers for a representative group of products and services.
How it's used: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures inflation at the consumer level. The CPI is used as an economy-wide measure of inflation and is used to determine annual cost of living adjustments to Social Security payments and employee paychecks.
