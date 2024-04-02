Consumer Price Index

GDP, CPI and other key economic reports Updated: 2024-04-02
  This Week Month Ago Year Ago
Consumer Price Index 311.1 309.7 301.6

What it means: Published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index measures the change in prices paid by consumers for a representative group of products and services.

How it's used: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures inflation at the consumer level. The CPI is used as an economy-wide measure of inflation and is used to determine annual cost of living adjustments to Social Security payments and employee paychecks.

Compare Rates

Mortgage Rates
HIGH YIELD CD AND MMA RATES
Other Rates