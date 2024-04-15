What is a subprime mortgage?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A subprime mortgage might be an option for a low-credit score borrower who can't qualify for a conventional mortgage.

There are laws in place to protect subprime borrowers from many of the risks they faced prior to the Great Recession.

Subprime mortgages can come with fixed rates, adjustable rates or interest-only terms. They carry higher interest rates and often more onerous down payment requirements.

When you apply for a mortgage, the lender looks through your credit and finances to determine your level of risk as a borrower. Depending on what that review reveals, you might qualify for a subprime mortgage instead of the more common conventional loan.

What is a subprime mortgage?

Subprime mortgages — also known as non-prime mortgages — are for borrowers with lower credit scores, typically below 600, that prevent them from being approved for conventional loans. Conventional loans are widely available and tend to have more favorable terms, such as better interest rates.

Subprime lending was one of the main drivers of the financial crisis that fueled the Great Recession. In the years leading up to the economic meltdown, lenders approved many subprime mortgages that borrowers were unable to pay back. In fact, about 30 percent of all mortgages originated in 2006 were subprime, according to a Credit Union National Association analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data.

COVID-19 also impacted borrowers’ ability to repay subprime mortgages, giving birth to the CARES ACT. The CARES Act allowed homeowners struggling to make mortgage payments a forbearance of up to 180 days. Since then, the government created the American Rescue Plan to help those behind on their mortgage payments, pledging up to $5 billion in housing vouchers through September 30, 2030.

How do subprime mortgages work?

While subprime home loans still exist today — and might be referred to as a non-qualified mortgage — they are subject to more oversight. They also tend to have higher interest rates and larger down payment requirements than conventional loans.

Subprime mortgages are now regulated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the agency created as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was enacted in response to the subprime crisis.

One of the key rules the CFPB put in place is a requirement that any borrower who obtains a subprime mortgage must undergo homebuyer counseling with a representative approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Government protections of subprime loans

Lenders must underwrite a subprime home loan according to Dodd-Frank standards, including the “ability-to-repay” (ATR) provision that requires a lender to thoroughly assess whether a borrower is capable of paying back the loan.

“If you violate the ATR rule as a lender, you can potentially be sued or be subject to regulatory enforcement,” says Austin Kilgore, director of Corporate Communications at financial firm Achieve. “So lenders that operate in the non-qualified mortgage space have a strong incentive to make sure they are adequately evaluating borrowers much more than the subprime lenders of 15 to 20 years ago did.”

That “non-qualified mortgage” designation limits legal protections for lenders, as well, which has kept many from operating in the space. “Lenders aren’t making the same kinds of subprime loans that they did during the run-up to the Great Recession,” says Kilgore. “The biggest reason is regulatory issues.”

Subprime vs. prime mortgages

Both subprime and prime mortgages serve the same purpose: provide funds for a home purchase. However, they are very different in terms of borrower profile and structure.

Subprime vs. prime mortgage requirements

Credit score Down payment Interest rate Prime mortgage requirements 700+ As low as 3% 7% Subprime mortgage requirements > 560 As much as 25%-35% 10% or higher

Compared to subprime mortgages, prime mortgages are available to highly qualified borrowers who pose little risk to lenders.

When lenders advertise rates “as low as” a certain percentage, those rates are typically reserved for borrowers who are candidates for prime mortgages, with good to excellent credit scores, from 700 on up —those who qualify for a conventional loan.

With a prime mortgage (a conventional loan), the down payment requirements can be relatively small, too — as low as 3 percent or 5 percent of the home’s price.

The interest rates on subprime mortgages, on the other hand, can be much higher — often more than 10 percent. Lenders typically ask for a larger down payment, as well, such as 25 percent to 35 percent, to avoid loaning a large sum to a riskier borrower.

Subprime vs. prime mortgage example

Because subprime mortgages are for borrowers with low credit scores, these loans raise risk for the lender. To make up for that risk, the lender charges higher interest rates and fees than you might see on a conventional loan. With a higher rate, you’ll pay significantly more overall for a subprime mortgage:

Prime Subprime Home price $400,000 $400,000 Down payment $12,000 (3%) $100,000 (25%) Interest rate 7% 10% Loan term 30 years 30 years Monthly payment $2,581 $2,632 Interest total $541,295 $647,777

Types of subprime mortgages

Some of the types of subprime mortgages you can get include:

Subprime fixed-rate mortgage

A subprime fixed-rate mortgage works just like a conventional fixed-rate mortgage in that the borrower gets a set interest rate and the monthly payment remains the same for the entire loan repayment period.

The difference is that subprime fixed-rate mortgages sometimes have longer terms, such as 40 years, compared to the typical 15 or 30 years for a conventional fixed-rate loan.

Subprime adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM)

There are also subprime adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, such as the 3/27 ARM, in which the borrower gets a fixed interest rate for the first three years, then the rate floats for the remaining 27 years.

The adjustments are based on the performance of a market index plus a margin. Most lenders have a cap on how much your rate can increase, but if you can’t make the peak monthly payment, you could be at risk of default.

Interest-only loan

With an interest-only loan, the borrower pays only interest during the first few years, typically seven or 10. This could mean smaller monthly payments at first, but no initial payoff of the loan principal, and delayed equity.

Dignity mortgage

With a dignity mortgage, the borrower makes a down payment of at least 10 percent and takes on a high interest rate. If the borrower makes timely payments for a certain period — typically five years — the amount paid toward interest gets used to lower the loan balance, and the interest rate is lowered to the prime rate, or the rate that most large banks charge the most creditworthy borrowers. (This rate is largely determined by the federal funds rate set by the Federal Reserve.) This type of mortgage could be beneficial if you can afford to make larger payments during the beginning of your term.

Pros and cons of a subprime mortgage

When considering a subprime mortgage, consider its pros and cons, including:

Pros of a subprime mortgage Aids borrowers with low credit : If your credit really needs work, a subprime mortgage might be your only option to get into a home.

: If your credit really needs work, a subprime mortgage might be your only option to get into a home. Flexibility: Unlike conventional loans, which are fairly cookie-cutter, subprime loans often have unique structures, such as an interest-only period, that might work in your favor in the short term. Cons of a subprime mortgage Expensive : Compared to conventional loans, subprime mortgages have considerably higher interest rates, which increases your all-in costs. You’ll likely need to come up with a hefty down payment, as well — something that might not be possible if you’re working on improving your credit.

: Compared to conventional loans, subprime mortgages have considerably higher interest rates, which increases your all-in costs. You’ll likely need to come up with a hefty down payment, as well — something that might not be possible if you’re working on improving your credit. Limited lender options: With a subprime mortgage, you’re not just limited in loan choice; you’ll also be limited in terms of lenders to compare.

Alternatives to a subprime mortgage

Other options you might want to consider besides a subprime home loan include:

FHA loans – If your credit score is at least 580, consider an FHA loan with a down payment of 3.5 percent. If your credit score is between 500 and 579, you can qualify for an FHA loan with 10 percent down.

– If your credit score is at least 580, consider an FHA loan with a down payment of 3.5 percent. If your credit score is between 500 and 579, you can qualify for an FHA loan with 10 percent down. VA loans – If you’re a veteran, active member of the armed forces or surviving spouse, look into VA loans. Guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, these loans require no down payment and could have lower credit score requirements.

– If you’re a veteran, active member of the armed forces or surviving spouse, look into VA loans. Guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, these loans require no down payment and could have lower credit score requirements. USDA loans – USDA loans are designed for low- to moderate-income borrowers in rural designated areas. (Some qualifying locations are actually near large metro areas.) While some lenders might have a credit score minimum for USDA loans, others might have relatively lenient standards that can help you qualify.

Another alternative is to simply wait. Continue paying your bills on time, and focus on taking crucial steps to improve your credit. You might want to buy a house now, but you also don’t want to get stuck paying an overwhelmingly high interest rate.

Is a subprime mortgage right for me?

A nonprime mortgage isn’t ideal – you’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan, and you might have to come up with a hefty down payment. However, if a subprime mortgage is the only way you can become a homeowner, this type of loan might be worth the downsides. Consumer protections are more robust now than they were during the subprime go-go days of the mid-2000s.

Subprime mortgage FAQ