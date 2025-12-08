Skip to Main Content

Best and worst markets for homebuyers, ranked

Alex Gailey Chris Kahn
Written by
Alex Gailey,
Edited by
Chris Kahn
Published on December 08, 2025 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

If you dream of owning a home, you’ll have a much easier time achieving it in certain parts of the U.S.

A new Bankrate analysis finds that Pittsburgh, Detroit and Birmingham, Alabama offer the largest selection of homes that the typical homebuyer can afford.

Affordability is much rarer in coastal metros. In places like New York, Boston, Seattle and Los Angeles, you’ll need well over a six-figure salary – in the $200,000 to $350,000 range – to avoid being priced out. 

To determine the best and worst markets for homebuyers, we ranked large U.S. metros by two factors: First, we looked at the share of homes for sale that a typical household couldn’t afford, and second, we calculated the income needed to buy a median-priced home in each market.

Overall, Bankrate’s analysis of housing and income statistics found that homeownership has become a luxury in many of America’s largest cities. It showed that metro areas in the South and in the Rust Belt had much more to offer the typical homebuyer than other parts of the country.

Dive into Bankrate’s housing affordability data

Metro Share of Affordable Homes 2025 Median Household Income Income to Afford Median-Priced Home Maximum Target Price*
Miami, FL 0.4% $74,274 $174,162 $72,000
Los Angeles, CA 0.5% $91,380 $227,315 $276,000
San Diego, CA 1.6% $103,066 $221,930 $347,000
New Orleans, LA 2.7% $61,991 $101,557 $92,000
Boston, MA 4.8% $109,295 $198,561 $349,000
New York, NY 4.9% $94,960 $212,479 $248,000
Riverside-San Bernardino, CA 6.9% $86,146 $144,771 $301,000
San Francisco, CA 7.3% $133,542 $353,517 $448,000
Seattle, WA 8.3% $113,456 $206,007 $399,000
Lincoln, NE 9.6% $72,157 $92,968 $201,000
Portland, OR-WA 9.8% $94,748 $141,181 $345,000
Tampa, FL 11.0% $73,079 $107,084 $213,000
Orlando, FL 11.1% $74,895 $112,273 $234,000
Dallas, TX 12.0% $88,783 $122,114 $263,000
Las Vegas, NV 14.0% $72,504 $106,117 $286,000
Houston, TX 15.3% $78,845 $100,856 $236,000
Phoenix, AZ 16.3% $87,718 $109,960 $347,000
Salt Lake City, UT 16.4% $99,172 $129,915 $403,000
Denver, CO 16.6% $106,833 $148,054 $385,000
San Antonio, TX 22.2% $73,281 $88,001 $241,000
Oklahoma City, OK 22.6% $71,503 $84,537 $218,000
Charlotte, NC 23.9% $81,514 $102,905 $321,000
Chicago, IL 26.1% $86,627 $110,461 $262,000
Philadelphia, PA 29.8% $88,483 $90,235 $293,000
Washington DC 30.7% $123,209 $151,845 $459,000
Minneapolis, MN 31.1% $96,855 $108,780 $340,000
Atlanta, GA 31.4% $87,947 $102,156 $334,000
Louisville, KY 36.8% $72,566 $78,472 $263,000
Cincinnati, OH 40.3% $80,109 $84,447 $296,000
Birmingham, AL 41.4% $71,644 $80,845 $272,000
Detroit, MI 42.1% $72,493 $66,693 $246,000
Baltimore, MD 43.4% $95,068 $104,807 $368,000
St. Louis, MO 49.7% $79,869 $80,244 $295,000
Pittsburgh, PA 54.6% $72,935 $70,120 $275,000

Note: Ordered from worst to best markets.
*Source: Bankrate analysis of Realtor.com data. Target Price refers to the maximum advisable home purchase price for a household earning the median income in that market.

Did you find this page helpful?
Info Icon
Help us improve our content
Written by
Alex Gailey Arrow Right Icon
Data Reporter & Analyst, Personal Finance
As a data reporter and analyst at Bankrate, Alex Gailey writes about the numbers behind consumer finance and economic trends.