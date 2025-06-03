Key takeaways Fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to access federal loans, grants and work-study opportunities.

You can appeal your financial aid award if you need additional funding due to changed circumstances.

Search for last-minute scholarships from private organizations and local groups.

Compare multiple student loan lenders to find the best rates and terms.

Consider part-time work or side hustles to make extra cash.

Whether your financial situation has suddenly changed or you didn’t receive as many scholarships as you’d hoped for, there may be situations where you need money for college quickly. If your first day of school is approaching, don’t panic. There are several places you can look for last-minute scholarships and funding.

6 last-minute ways to get money for college

Consider these last-minute ways to get money for college when you’re in a pinch and need more funding.

1. Fill out the FAFSA

If you haven’t yet, submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid. This form determines your federal and state aid eligibility. It could open opportunities for federal loans, grants or work-study. Grants do not need to be repaid, and you may qualify for grant programs such as the Pell Grant or the Federal Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant.

In recent years, the FAFSA has simplified its process, making it easier to complete. As part of the FAFSA Simplification Act, tax information is pulled directly from the IRS. It also removed eligibility barriers related to drug convictions, Selective Service registration and incarceration, as a few highlights.

Some aid is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, limiting your options if you file late. However, you can still submit your FAFSA through June 30, 2026, making it possible to apply for spring semester funding even mid-year.

If your school uses the CSS Profile, consider filling it out to potentially receive institutional aid. Not every school uses the CSS Profile, which differs from the FAFSA, so check with your school first.

Talk to your school’s financial aid office about other deadlines, as well. For example, the CSS Profile deadline is different for every school, since it tends to coincide with application deadlines. Certain states may also have additional deadlines for grants and FAFSA aid.

2. Contact your financial aid office

Your school’s financial aid office communicates your financial aid package. This office can be a great resource if you don’t know where to start looking for aid. It can help you navigate your aid options or tuition payment plans. Come prepared to ask about specific application deadlines, what you might qualify for with your income and places to find scholarships.

The financial aid office is also a great place to check for school-specific scholarship opportunities. The financial aid office typically redirects students to academic offices or departments to apply for specific grants or scholarships that may not be advertised on the school’s website.

3. Appeal your financial aid award offer

If your financial aid award offer is smaller than anticipated, consider filing an appeal letter. An appeal letter outlines any changes to your federal aid application or discrepancies that you think may have occurred when calculating your final award amount. If you’ve received a better financial aid package from a competing school of similar quality, include that info in your appeal letter.

While rare, getting more money for college is possible after filing a well-written and organized appeal. You should consider submitting an appeal if you need more money due to a death in the family, unexpected medical expenses, a divorce, a job loss or another financial upheaval.

In the appeal letter, clearly and concisely outline the circumstances that led to the need for more financial aid. The more factual and detailed, the better.

For example, if the appeal is due to a layoff of a parent, state when the layoff happened and how much that reduced your household’s income. You may also have to provide supporting documents to prove your case, such as tax returns and cash flow statements.

But simply needing more financial aid likely won’t result in a successful appeal. Financial aid appeals are relatively uncommon, and most don’t result in additional funding. Even when appeals are granted, the additional award amounts are typically modest.

4. Apply for last-minute scholarships

Private organizations offer scholarships year-round, so it’s always worth searching for last-minute options. If you’re in high school, ask a guidance counselor what is available in your area. Local scholarships may not show up on national search engines.

You can search thousands of scholarships by deadline, category, grade level and award amount through a scholarship search engine. You might also filter scholarships to those with fewer applicants to give yourself a better shot. Stay organized with a spreadsheet as you apply, recording each due date, award amount and application status.

Some places to search include:

Scholarships can be available through almost any organization you’ve been affiliated with. Check for scholarships available through the following organizations:

Your employer

A parent’s current or past employer

Religious groups

A school you are an alumnus of (for example, your elementary or even preschool)

A place you’ve volunteered

A neighborhood association

Niche interests like 4H, Rotary International, local community action groups and community theaters

There’s a scholarship out there for almost any situation — even scholarships specifically for students who are left-handed or taller than a certain height.

Some search sites even have tools that are arranged monthly, like the Scholarships.com Scholarships by Deadline page. There are even scholarships awarded on a rotating monthly basis, and you can apply each month. For example, the Niche No Essay Monthly Scholarship awards $2,000 monthly.

5. Compare private student loan lenders

Unlike federal student loans, which require annual FAFSA applications, private student loans are available year-round. They can be another option if you need quick funding. It may take several weeks for your college to certify the loan amount and the lender to send over the funds, but the flip side is that you can often borrow up to the full cost of attendance.

Before applying, compare several lenders to see which offers you the best rates. Try to prequalify with at least three lenders to get an idea of what rates you qualify for and to help you select the best one.

You can also add a cosigner to your loan to ensure you get the cheapest option. The cosigner will be legally responsible for the debt, but their good credit and payment history can lower your rate or qualify you in the first place.

It’s also important to understand private student loans’ drawbacks before using this option. For instance, federal student loans offer income-driven repayment options when you’re struggling to make ends meet, but private loans do not. Additionally, when using federal student loans, you have access to forgiveness programs, which you will not have when borrowing money from a private lender.

Private student loans also have stricter requirements, like needing credit scores in the mid-600s, while federal loans have no minimum credit scores. Low-credit borrowers may also be subjected to higher rates through private loans.

6. Get a part-time job

If you have some time before your next semester starts, you may be able to make up the cash you need with a summer job. You have many options for working while in school:

Work-study: During the school year, many colleges offer work-study options. These don’t always pay well but can provide valuable experience that may look more impressive on a resume than something off-campus. You can earn up to the maximum amount of work-study you are awarded through the FAFSA.

During the school year, many colleges offer work-study options. These don’t always pay well but can provide valuable experience that may look more impressive on a resume than something off-campus. You can earn up to the maximum amount of work-study you are awarded through the FAFSA. RA: A resident assistant (RA) manages a college dorm’s activities and residents. While the position requires late nights occasionally, it works around your class schedules. RAs are typically paid with free housing and other perks like a free meal plan.

A resident assistant (RA) manages a college dorm’s activities and residents. While the position requires late nights occasionally, it works around your class schedules. RAs are typically paid with free housing and other perks like a free meal plan. Remote work: Working as an online tutor can also be a position with flexible hours to work around your schedule. You might also find other online work related to your field of study, like graphic design, writing or telehealth support.

Working as an online tutor can also be a position with flexible hours to work around your schedule. You might also find other online work related to your field of study, like graphic design, writing or telehealth support. Restaurant work: Depending on your area, working as a server or bartender if you’re over 21 can be a lucrative after-school option.

Depending on your area, working as a server or bartender if you’re over 21 can be a lucrative after-school option. Side hustles: Finally, picking up side hustles through gig-work apps like Rover, TaskRabbit, Uber and DoorDash can help you save extra money to pay your bills.

The bottom line

A smaller-than-expected financial aid package doesn’t have to derail your college plans. When in doubt, reach out to your financial aid office. Administrators there are experienced in helping students who need last-minute funding and can help you determine the best course of action.

Investigate scholarships from private organizations, as more scholarships may be available than you think. Yet another option is picking up a summer job or a few side hustles to help you bridge the gap. And don’t overlook appealing your financial aid award letter, which may help you obtain more money for college.