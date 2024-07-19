At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways MBA accreditation is a process that evaluates the quality of an MBA program

There are three main types of accreditation for MBA programs: regional, national and programmatic

Employers may look for and prioritize recruiting candidates from accredited schools

MBA accreditation is a process that evaluates a college’s quality. Accredited MBA programs often have higher academic standards, which can boost graduates’ prospects when they enter the workforce. Before selecting an accredited MBA program, make sure you understand the differences between the types of accreditation and the organizations that provide them.

What is MBA accreditation?

MBA accreditation is an evaluation that colleges can choose to undertake to demonstrate their academic standards. The accreditation process is carefully developed and peer-reviewed. In addition to protecting students, schools and employers, it aims to improve programming quality, management and innovation.

To earn this recognition, institutions need to meet the requirements set by the organization overseeing the MBA accreditation. Accredited programs may, for example, need to demonstrate commitment to the accrediting organization’s overall mission and dedication to improving diversity in classrooms and in thought leadership. They also need to provide adequate support for students, faculty and staff.

Once a school becomes eligible, it must submit a self-evaluation report, then undergo a peer-review visit. From there, accredited schools must maintain continuous improvement and pass subsequent peer reviews regularly.

What are the types of MBA accreditation?

MBA students typically encounter three main types of accreditation: regional, national and programmatic accreditation. Regional and national accreditation measure quality at the institutional level, while programmatic accreditation evaluates specific programs within that institution.

Regional accreditation

Regional accreditation measures a school’s academic quality, faculty and student services against the standards for that area. Without regional accreditation, schools may not qualify for federal funding, and their credits may not transfer to accredited schools.

Regional accreditation depends entirely on the school’s location. The Council for Higher Education Accreditation recognizes six graduate-focused accreditation agencies across the country to evaluate the schools in their respective regions:

Higher Learning Commission (HLC) : The HLC region covers 19 states throughout much of the north-central area of the country.

: The HLC region covers 19 states throughout much of the north-central area of the country. Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) : The MSCHE region includes several eastern states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

: The MSCHE region includes several eastern states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) : The NECHE region covers six New England states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

: The NECHE region covers six New England states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) : The NWCCU region spans the northwest section of the country, including distance programs offered by institutions in this region.

: The NWCCU region spans the northwest section of the country, including distance programs offered by institutions in this region. Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) : The SACSCOC region includes much of the southeastern parts of the country, covering 11 states and Latin America.

: The SACSCOC region includes much of the southeastern parts of the country, covering 11 states and Latin America. WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC): The WSCUC region covers schools in California and Hawaii.

National accreditation

National accreditation compares institutions with a specific career focus against each other — for instance, comparing nursing schools against other nursing schools. National accreditation is typically held in lower regard than regional accreditation since nationally accredited schools are usually for-profit institutions with less competitive acceptance standards.

Programmatic accreditation

Programmatic accreditation recognizes the specialized and professional programs within an institution rather than the institution itself.

Several national organizations offer MBA accreditation for specific programs. The quality of recognition from these programs can vary, as can the standards they use to judge programs. A few organizations are:

The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP): ACBSP recognizes all levels of college and university business degrees around the world. The organization emphasizes “recognizing teaching excellence, determining student learning outcomes and a continuous improvement model.” In total, ACBSP has provided accreditation to more than 1,200 member campuses across 60 countries.

ACBSP recognizes all levels of college and university business degrees around the world. The organization emphasizes “recognizing teaching excellence, determining student learning outcomes and a continuous improvement model.” In total, ACBSP has provided accreditation to more than 1,200 member campuses across 60 countries. The Association of MBAs (AMBA): AMBA offers an accreditation service that recognizes the top graduate-level business programs, providing DBA, MBA and master’s degree accreditation. The association evaluates eligible schools and programs, basing decisions on teaching, curriculum design and career development. AMBA has accredited more than 260 schools in 75 countries.

AMBA offers an accreditation service that recognizes the top graduate-level business programs, providing DBA, MBA and master’s degree accreditation. The association evaluates eligible schools and programs, basing decisions on teaching, curriculum design and career development. AMBA has accredited more than 260 schools in 75 countries. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB): AACSB provides accreditation to more than 900 business schools around the world. AACSB-accredited programs meet the organization’s standards for teaching and learning, management, engagement, thought leadership and innovation.

AACSB provides accreditation to more than 900 business schools around the world. AACSB-accredited programs meet the organization’s standards for teaching and learning, management, engagement, thought leadership and innovation. EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS): Managed by the European Foundation for Management Development, the EQUIS accreditation system evaluates business management schools and programs. EQUIS measures schools in 10 areas, including programs, faculty, research, responsibility and sustainability. The organization provides accreditation to nearly 200 business schools.

Managed by the European Foundation for Management Development, the EQUIS accreditation system evaluates business management schools and programs. EQUIS measures schools in 10 areas, including programs, faculty, research, responsibility and sustainability. The organization provides accreditation to nearly 200 business schools. The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE): IACBE provides accreditation to business schools and programs based on the mission and outcomes of their training. IACBE accredits more than 2,000 business and accounting programs around the world.

Why is MBA accreditation important?

MBA accreditation gives students peace of mind when selecting a school, and there are several reasons why MBA accreditation is important.

Ensures consistent quality

Accreditation helps schools adhere to a regional or national standard, depending on the accrediting agency they use. Attending a school with MBA accreditation can ensure the program you enter has the most up-to-date educational standards. Additionally, if you plan on using student loans, lenders require that you attend an accredited school. Programs without accreditation may still offer quality training, but degree-seekers have no way of knowing this for sure.

Easier to transfer

If you don’t expect to finish your education at the same college where you began studying, credits from an accredited program often easily transfer to another school or program. If you start an MBA program at an unaccredited program, you may have difficulty transferring your credits to another program. It will also help you qualify for graduate school since graduate programs most likely require an accredited undergraduate degree.

Employer recognition

While not technically mandatory for employment, employers trust the quality-vetting accreditation process as much as students. Employers may look for accreditation on your application, and top employers may recruit only at MBA-accredited schools.

Also, if you work for a company that offers tuition reimbursement, you may be required to attend an accredited MBA program to receive your employer’s tuition benefits.

Bottom line

MBA accreditation is a comprehensive evaluation process that helps students, employers, and schools determine the quality of an MBA program. It is an important factor to consider when selecting a school and can lead to better career opportunities and higher earning potential for graduates.

