MBA accreditation: What it is and why it’s important
There are several types of accreditation to consider.
6 min read Jan 13, 2023
Doug Wintemute is a Toronto-based freelance writer with professional writing interests in higher learning and entertainment. He completed his BA and MA in English at York University, graduating summa cum laude and earning academic merit, research and writing awards at both levels. Since 2014, he has contributed content and editorial work for award-winning digital trade publications, global SEO copywriting projects and hugely popular online brands.
There are several types of accreditation to consider.
We evaluated academics, affordability and programming to find the best online MBA.