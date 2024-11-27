Best lenders to refinance student loans with a cosigner

Key takeaways If you are struggling to make student loan payments, refinancing can help make your payments more manageable.

If you don’t qualify for refinancing on your own, adding a cosigner may help you be approved.

Consider multiple lender options when you search for a student loan refinance with a cosigner.

Not all lenders allow cosigners, so check the lender requirements if you choose to use a cosigner.

About 43 million people in the United States have student loan debt. While many believe you are stuck with the initial loan terms, you can refinance your student loans . According to a survey from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 63 percent of student loan borrowers have struggled to make payments. Refinancing can help make payments more manageable, but not everyone will be able to qualify on their own.

If you have poor credit, ask a close friend or family member to be your cosigner. They will take responsibility if you miss a payment and might help you secure a better rate. There are several lenders that allow cosigners, so carefully compare options, risks and costs before refinancing your student loans.

4 lenders that refinance student loans with a cosigner

Many student loan companies are out there, but not all of them will let you refinance with a cosigner. Here are some of the best lenders that let you add someone to your loan.

Loan amounts APR Minimum credit score SoFi Starting at $1,000 4.99%-9.99% Fixed *with autopay and direct deposit discount 640 College Ave $5,000–$500,000 6.99%-13.99% Variable; 6.99%-13.99% Fixed Not Specified LendKey Starting at $5,000 to 100% cost of attendance 4.89%-9.04% Fixed Not Specified Laurel Road Starting at $5,000 5.29%-9.20% Variable; 4.99%-8.90% Fixed Not Specified

SoFi Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Rate discounts available

Low loan amounts available

No fees Cons Longer application process with cosigner

Must have graduated to refinance

High interest rate for parent loan refinances

College Ave Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Variety of loan terms available

Quick and convenient application process

Competitive rates for parent refinance loans Cons No grace period for parent loans

No income-driven repayment plans

Not transparent about eligibility requirements

LendKey Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros No fees

Simple lender comparison process

Variety of loan terms available Cons Terms vary by lender

High credit score requirement

Requires a steady income to qualify

Laurel Road Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Competitive rates

Rate discounts available

Available to current students with an employment offer Cons Only refinances healthcare-related associate degrees

Strict requirements for loan forbearance if you return to school

Some discounts and rewards require a Laurel Road savings account

Why would you refinance a student loan with a cosigner?

Refinancing a student loan, or any loan, with a cosigner has a few benefits.

When someone cosigns a student loan , they agree to make payments on the loan if you stop or cannot keep paying. When someone cosigns a loan, the lender will look at their credit history and financial situation in addition to yours when making a lending decision.

If you find a willing cosigner who has strong credit, that can make it much easier to qualify for a loan. Lenders will be more willing to approve the application since they will see that someone with good credit is willing to be on the loan. A strong cosigner can also mean a lower interest rate, which means a lower monthly payment and less interest accruing over the life of the loan.

Can a cosigner be removed from a student loan?

Removing a cosigner from a student loan is possible if you meet the requirements. Refinancing a loan is one of the easiest ways to remove a cosigner from a loan because, in effect, you’re replacing the existing loan with a brand-new one. In this case, you’ll need sufficient income and a good credit score to qualify for a new loan on your own.

Many student loan lenders also offer the option to request a cosigner release . Typically, you need to have improved your credit since you initially received the loan and have made a minimum number of timely payments. Most lenders will allow you to request a release after one or two years of on-time payments.

Remember that not every student loan lender allows cosigners to be removed from loans without refinancing. If this interests you in the future, keep it in mind while shopping around for loans.

Bottom line

Refinancing your student loans is one option for getting better terms and interest rates, potentially saving you money. Having a cosigner can help you refinance if your credit score is poor, and several lenders allow cosigners. You can later remove the cosigner if needed and you meet the required qualifications.