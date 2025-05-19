Figure personal loan alternatives: 2024 review
Figure formerly offered personal loans to consumers with good credit. You could borrow between $5,000 and $50,000 and choose a repayment term between 36 and 60 months. Plus, funding times were fast — just one to two business days for most borrowers — and the rates were some of the most competitive in the industry.
Figure may no longer offer personal loans, but many lenders still do. If you want a lender similar to Figure, consider those offering fast funding and competitive interest rates.
|Lender
|APR range
|Loan amounts
|Upgrade
|7.99%-35.99% (with autopay)
|$1,000–$50,000
|TD Bank
|8.99%-23.99%
|$2,000–$50,000
|Achieve
|8.99%-29.99%
|$5,000–$50,000
Upgrade
Upgrade
Personal loans from Upgrade are designed to make debt consolidation, home improvements and big-ticket purchases easier for consumers with varying financial backgrounds. You can borrow between $1,000 and $50,000 with interest rates from 7.99 percent to 35.99 percent. If approved, you’ll receive the loan proceeds as soon as the next day, which should appeal to consumers who liked Figure’s fast funding.
Its eligibility criteria are also flexible, as Upgrade knows you’re more than your credit rating. You’ll need a FICO credit score of 580 to qualify, which falls into the fair credit range. Keep in mind that you’ll pay an origination fee between 1.85 percent and 9.99 percent. Furthermore, like most personal loans, these cannot be used to cover higher education expenses, gambling or purchase investments.
Pros
- Fair credit accepted
- Debt consolidation rate discount
- Low minimum loan amount
Cons
- High origination fee
- High maximum APR
TD Bank
TD Bank
TD Bank is worth considering if you have a credit score of at least 700 and want a personal loan with minimal fees. Its Fit Loan solution lets you borrow between $2,000 and $50,000 for 36 to 60 months. Your fixed interest rate will range between 8.99 percent and 23.99 percent, which is competitive with others in the industry.
Plus, there are no loan application or origination fees, and you won’t be penalized if you decide to pay the loan off early. If your application is approved, you could receive the loan proceeds in just one business day, making the TD Bank Fit Loan worth considering to get fast cash.
Pros
- Low APRs and no origination fees
- Suite of banking products available
- Prequalification available
Cons
- Fewer terms offered
- Strong credit score required
- Borrowing limited to 15 states
Achieve
Achieve
Achieve offers a holistic approach to make lending decisions, considering your whole financial picture instead of just your credit. It offers personal loans to individuals with a credit score of at least 640 that meet the income and debt criteria. APRs start at just 8.99 percent and are capped at 29.99 percent. Loans range from $5,000 to $50,000, and repayment periods from two to five years are available.
There are no hidden fees or early repayment penalties, but you’ll pay an origination fee between 1.99 percent and 6.99 percent. The upside is that you can qualify for an interest rate discount if you add a qualified co-borrower to your application, provide proof of sufficient retirement assets or sign up for Direct Pay when applying for a debt consolidation loan. Most applicants receive a funding decision the same day, and loan proceeds are generally deposited in just 24 to 72 hours following final approval of the loan application.
Pros
- Fast funding
- Low starting APR
- Fair credit accepted
Cons
- High maximum APR
- Origination fee
- Not available in all states
Why doesn’t Figure offer personal loans anymore?
Figure has shifted its focus from personal loans to helping homeowners leverage their home equity to meet financial goals. It currently offers cash-out refinance loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) in its suite of lending solutions.