Citizens Bank personal loans: Review these 2025 alternatives

Brittany Howard
Written by
Brittany Howard,
Edited by
Pippin Wilbers
Published on April 07, 2025

Citizens Bank offers a wide range of financial products, such as credit cards, home loans and savings accounts. This bank used to offer personal loans, but stopped offering them to new applicants several years ago. Luckily, many other well-known banks offer personal loans.

Alternatives to Citizens Bank personal loans

Comparing multiple options can help you find the best personal loan lender for your unique financial circumstances.

  Citi LightStream TD Bank
Bankrate score 4.6 4.5 4.8
Better for Existing customers seeking additional discounts Excellent credit borrowers looking for good home improvement loan rates Excellent credit borrowers who prefer to bank in-person
Loan amounts $2,000–$30,000 $5,000–$100,000 $2,000–$50,000
APR 11.49%-20.49% 6.99%-25.29% 8.99%-23.99%
Loan term lengths 12–60 months 12–60 months 36–60 months
Fees None None Late fee (5% of minimum due or $10, whichever is less)
Minimum credit score Not specified 695
Time to funding As soon as same day to a Citi bank account, or within two business days As soon as same day As soon as one business day
Better for fast funding for smaller loans.

Citi personal loans

  • Citi is one of the largest banks in the U.S. by assets managed. It offers zero-fee personal loans of up to $30,000 that can be direct-deposited into existing Citi accounts as soon as the same day, or within two business days for non-Citi accounts. Existing Citi members will receive a 0.25 percent interest rate discount, and there is an additional 0.50 percent APR discount for enrolling in automatic payments. On the other hand, Citi’s maximum loan amount is low compared to other lenders, and it does not allow cosigners or co-borrowers. Citi also does not disclose its minimum credit score requirement.

Better for debt consolidation or home renovations.

LightStream personal loans

  • LightStream is a 2025 Bankrate Awards winner for best home improvement personal loan. It offers some of the highest loan amounts in the industry at $100,000, along with terms of up to 84 months. Its annual percentage rates (APRs) start at an unusually low 6.99 percent, including a 0.50 percent automatic payment discount. LightStream does not offer prequalification and will conduct a hard credit check when you apply, which may lower your credit score whether you are approved or not.

Better for borrowers who want in-person service

TD Bank personal loans

  • TD Bank is a 2025 Bankrate Awards winner for “best personal loan from a bank.” It offers the option of face-to-face customer service at around 1,100 physical branch locations throughout the East Coast. It offers a low maximum APR and does not charge origination fees. Conveniently, TD Bank also allows customers to choose their payment date. However, it requires a high credit score to qualify and its loans max out at a relatively low $50,000. Its range of terms isn’t as broad as some other lenders offer.

Bottom line

Citizens Bank no longer offers new personal loans. However, there are many alternative online and brick-and-mortar banks offering great personal loan interest rates. Also, make sure to check rates wherever you already bank — you may qualify for a discount.

Written by
Writer, Loans
Brittany Howard joined the Bankrate team in 2024. Before specializing in loans, she wrote on a range of personal finance topics, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and credit scores.