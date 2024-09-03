At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Personal loan amounts range from $1,000 to $100,000, which may not be enough to buy a regular home but could work if you need a small mortgage for a tiny or mobile home.

Personal loan interest isn’t tax deductible like a mortgage.

You can typically receive faster funding with a personal loan than a mortgage.

With median existing-home sale prices at $422,600 as of mid-2024, a personal loan typically won’t give you the borrowing power you need to buy a home compared to a regular mortgage. However, if you’re buying a tiny or manufactured home, a personal loan may be a great financing choice. If not, a personal loan can help you tidy up your finances so you can qualify for a mortgage to buy your dream home.

Can you use a personal loan to buy a house?

Yes, if you can find a home at a price within standard personal loan amount limits (typically between $1,000 and $100,000) and can afford the payment timeline. That’s probably not enough to buy a regular home, but it may be perfect if you need a small mortgage for a tiny home or a mobile home.

Using a personal loan to buy a tiny home

Personal loans may be the right financing fit to buy tiny homes with prices averaging between $20,000 and $50,000. Mortgage lenders often shy away from loans below $100,000 because they aren’t profitable. In other cases, tiny homes don’t fit minimum property requirements. For example, tiny homes are typically less than 400 square feet, which is less than the Federal Housing Administration’s minimum.

Personal loans are typically unsecured, which means you won’t risk losing your home if you can’t make the payments. One disadvantage of a loan versus a mortgage is you can’t write off personal loan interest because it’s not tax-deductible like mortgage interest.

Using a personal loan to finance a manufactured home

On average, you’ll pay about $118,000 to buy a manufactured home, which means you could use a personal loan to buy one on the lower end of the price range. If you don’t plan to attach your home to land that you own, you may not be able to get mortgage financing, which makes personal loans a good option.

A personal loan may also be cheaper than a chattel loan, an expensive type of financing used to buy mobile homes that aren’t considered real estate.

6 ways you can use a personal loan to buy a house

If you’re buying a standard home, you can use a personal loan to spruce up your finances to help you qualify for a home loan.

Pros and cons of using a personal loan to buy a house

Pros Replace multiple debts with one easy-to-remember monthly payment.

Improve your credit scores by paying off revolving credit card debt.

No assets are required for collateral unless you choose a secured loan.

Faster funding times than most mortgage products.

Can use debt consolidation savings to build a down payment fund. Cons Payment may affect your DTI ratio.

Rates are often higher than home equity loan and HELOC rates.

Shorter terms mean higher monthly payments than home equity products.

Potential prepayment penalties and high origination fees.

Personal loan interest isn’t tax-deductible for a home purchase.

Can you use a personal loan for a down payment?

The answer is a definite no if it’s an unsecured personal loan. However, as mentioned above, if the personal loan is secured by an asset like a car, collectible, artwork or other asset, then lenders will usually allow the borrowed funds to count toward your down payment. You’ll need to qualify with the extra payment and prove you own the secured asset.

The bottom line

There are many different ways to potentially use a personal loan to buy a house. If you’re purchasing an inexpensive manufactured home or tiny home, a personal loan may be able to cover the purchase cost entirely. Whether you eliminate credit card debt to boost your credit score or you use a secured loan for a down payment, exploring the options may make a big difference in helping you become a homeowner.