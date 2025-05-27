Investors have seen a lot of volatility so far in 2025, as they try to grapple with the impact of new tariffs from the Trump administration on the economy. The S&P 500 rose to start the year, but fell sharply, ultimately entering a bear market, following the announcement of the new tariffs on so-called “Liberation Day.”

Since then, the market has recovered much of its losses, with certain tariffs being reduced from their initial levels or delayed. Some investors may be tired of the whiplash and the good news is that there are a few places to hide. Here are five investments that are less sensitive to tariffs.

5 tariff-resistant investments

1. Gold

Gold has long been a favorite holding of investors during times of uncertainty, so it’s no surprise to see it has performed well recently. Gold is up more than 25 percent so far this year, and has risen about 6 percent since the tariffs were announced.

Fans of gold should beware that while gold has performed well recently, it also has a history with long stretches of underperformance. If you do hold gold in your portfolio, it’s typically best to keep it at a relatively small percentage.

2. Real estate

Real estate is another area that may provide shelter from the tariff storm. Real estate tends to be impacted more by local issues, rather than things like tariffs, though it can increase prices for certain materials and lead to higher construction costs.

If you own a home, its value likely hasn’t been impacted too much by the ongoing trade war. A recession would certainly have an impact, but real estate investments should be less directly impacted than other areas.

Here are some of the best real estate investment trusts (REITs) to consider for your portfolio.

3. International stocks

International stocks are another area that may not be as impacted by tariffs as U.S. stocks. Companies that primarily do business outside the U.S. don’t face the same business disruption as U.S. companies that are dealing with new tariffs and the potential for retaliatory tariffs.

International stocks have already seen strong performance in 2025. The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is up about 14 percent this year as of mid-May, compared to a roughly 1 percent increase for the S&P 500.

Check out Bankrate’s list of some of the best international ETFs.

4. Bonds

Bonds may provide some protection during times of uncertainty, but they aren’t immune from the impact of tariffs. Investors often flood to government bonds during periods of high volatility, which pushes yields lower and prices higher. If tariffs push the economy into a recession, bonds could benefit as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to support the economy.

But tariffs have the added possibility that they could lead to higher inflation, which is bad for bond investors. An inflation spike may prevent the Fed from lowering interest rates and could leave bond investors in a tough spot.

5. Individual stocks or industries

Not every U.S. company or industry is impacted by tariffs in the same way. Automakers face a greater impact than certain tech platforms, for example. By researching individual companies and how tariffs could impact them, you may be able to find stocks that offer tariff protection and the potential for growth.

Tech companies such as Uber Technologies (UBER) and Netflix (NFLX) are up more than 45 and 30 percent, respectively, in 2025 thanks to their strong results and relative insulation from tariffs. Traditional defensive sectors such as consumer staples, health care and utilities may also be places to ride out the tariff storm.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.