Price-to-sales ratio: What it is and how to calculate it
When it comes to assessing a company’s financial health, there are many metrics and ratios to consider. One of these is the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, which can provide valuable insights into a company’s market valuation.
Here’s everything you need to know about the price-to-sales ratio and how it can help you make informed investment decisions.
What is the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio?
The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is a financial metric that provides a snapshot of a company’s market valuation in relation to its sales. It’s calculated by dividing a company’s market capitalization (the total market value of its outstanding shares) by its total sales or revenue for the past 12 months. The resulting figure indicates how much investors are willing to pay for every dollar of sales a company generates.
A low P/S ratio may suggest that the stock is undervalued, while a high ratio could imply overvaluation. The P/S ratio is particularly useful for assessing companies with negative earnings or those in the growth phase, as it focuses on sales rather than profits.
How to calculate the price-to-sales ratio
Calculating the price-to-sales ratio is a straightforward process involving three key steps:
- Determine the market capitalization: This is calculated by multiplying the number of a company’s outstanding shares by its current share price.
- Obtain total sales or revenue: Gather the company’s total sales or revenue for the past 12 months. This information is typically available in the company’s income statement.
- Calculate the P/S ratio: Divide the market capitalization by the total sales or revenue. Alternatively, you can calculate the P/S ratio by dividing the share price by the sales per share.
How to use the price-to-sales ratio
The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio can be a valuable tool for investors, helping to assess the relative value of a company’s stock based on its sales. This ratio is especially useful for evaluating growth stocks that have yet to become profitable or have experienced temporary setbacks.
By comparing a company’s P/S ratio with those of other companies in the same industry, investors can get a sense of whether a stock might be undervalued or overvalued. However, it’s important to use the P/S ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics for a comprehensive analysis. For instance, the enterprise value-to-sales (EV/sales) ratio, which factors in a company’s debt and cash holdings, can provide a more nuanced view of a company’s financial health and valuation.
Limits of the price-to-sales ratio
While the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio can be a useful tool, it’s not without its limitations.
- Profitability: The P/S ratio doesn’t consider a company’s profitability or its ability to generate future profits. This means a company with high sales but low or even negative earnings could appear attractive based solely on its P/S ratio, potentially misleading investors about its actual financial health.
- Debt: The P/S ratio also doesn’t take into account a company’s level of debt, an important factor in assessing a company’s overall financial health.
- Unequal factors: The P/S ratio can be difficult to compare across different industries due to variations in business models and operational factors.
Bottom line
For a more comprehensive and accurate valuation, investors should consider using the P/S ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics, such as the price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-book (P/B), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) ratios, as well as the enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales) ratio.
